Host Jimmy Kimmel gives his Oscar monologue. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The host didn’t pull any punches in celebrating the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements in his Oscars opener

Jimmy Kimmel called out Hollywood in his Oscar monologue on Sunday.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host and second-time Academy Awards emcee began by giving kudos to “so many talented women and women” nominated this year – pointedly mentioning women first – and continued with a sharp, funny and brutally honest monologue.

Introducing the Oscar statuette as the ideal Hollywood man: “Keeps his hands where you can see them. Never says a rude word. And most importantly, no penis at all. He is literal little a statue of limitations. And that’s the kind of men we need more of in this town.”

“Here’s how clueless Hollywood is about women: We made a movie called ‘What Women Want,’ and it starred Mel Gibson.”

“The Academy as you are no doubt aware took action last year to expel Harvey Weinstein from their ranks. There were a lot of great nominees, but Harvey deserved it the most.”

“We can’t let bad behavior slide anymore. The world is watching us. We need to set an example, and the truth is, if we are successful and if we can work together to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, women will only have to deal with harassment all the time every other place they go.”

“I remember a time when the major studios didn’t believe a woman or a minority could open a superhero movie, and the reason I remember that time is because it was March of last year.”

“And this year we have a lot to celebrate .. .shattering glass ceilings on screen – we have the first ever nominee in cinematography. So many of tonight’s nominees are making history in fact, if you are a nominee tonight who isn’t making history: Shame on you.”

“Greta Gerwig is the first woman to be nominated for directing in eight years, and that’s important. Only 11% of movies are directed by women, and that is nuts. We still have a very long way to go in that department, and a very long way to go when it comes to equal pay.”

“We will always remember this year as the year men screwed up so badly, women started dating fish.” [Referencing “The Shape of the Water”]

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved