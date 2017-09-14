(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

But his overall approval rating remains under 40%

The businessman President’s stock is rising.

A majority of Americans approves of President Trump’s handling of the economy, according to a new Gallup poll. The 51% approval marks a six-point increase from June and a three-point increase from February.

The Trump Organization owner-turned-POTUS’s economic approval numbers trump his those of his predecessors Barack Obama (46%), Ronald Reagan (44%) and Bill Clinton (39%) about eight months into assuming the presidency. Only George W. Bush scored higher with 72% just after 9/11; Gallup had no comparable data for his father, George H.W. Bush.

“Buoyed by many positive economic reports, and perhaps Americans’ belief that the former businessman would handle the economy well as president, a majority of U.S. adults now approve of Trump’s economic stewardship,” the report said.

Trump scored lower on three other measures on the polling company’s latest survey: 45% approved of how he’s handling “the situation with North Korea,” 39% approved of his handling of immigration and 41% approved of his handling of foreign affairs.

Compared to his predecessors at a similar point in their presidency, he scored the lowest on handling foreign affairs: Clinton clocked in at 46%, Obama at 53%, Reagan at 56% and the younger Bush at 81%.

The favorable poll, based on a random sample of phone interviews with 1,022 U.S. adults between Sept. 6 and 10, stands in contrast to Trump’s overall job approval. Gallup’s tracker most recently registered 37%, with the number still yet to climb over 46% since he took office. At comparable points in their presidencies, Clinton came in at 42%, Obama at 52% and Bush junior at 86%.

