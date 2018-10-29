Eugene Richards, whose work is now on view at an ICP retrospective, talks to Brooklyn up-and-comer Andrew Kung in the tenth episode of the Moneyish series Good Company.

Andrew Kung deepened his interest in photography during his senior year of business school at the University of California-Berkeley. A friend told him to quit posting so many pictures of food on Instagram, he said, and sent him a list of San Francisco-based photographers to check out.

“As a result, I went into the city more often — and I’m from San Francisco — so I explored my city more in depth than I’d ever known growing up,” Kung, 27, told Moneyish. “I became a very avid landscape and street kind of photographer … appreciating the medium of photography, and also enjoying my city all over again.”

The now Brooklyn-based freelance photographer, whose resume also includes a strategy and operations analyst stint at LinkedIn, has since built up a portfolio of commercial and editorial work and more recently ventured into the documentary narrative realm. His buzziest work to date, a photojournalistic collaboration with the photographer Emanuel Hahn, documents the lives of Chinese Americans in the Mississippi Delta.

Also read: The NYSE’s only full-time female stockbroker trades tips with a financial trailblazer

“When I think about really great photographers, some of the best bodies of work all stem from a series or a book or a series of images that has a certain meaning … They have to be sequenced in the right way, they have to be narrative, they have to have different layers of a story,” Kung said. “That’s what I feel like separates amazing photographers from a more amateur photographer that posts an image onto Instagram for a few thousand likes of a beautiful skyline.”

Enter Brooklyn-based photographer Eugene Richards, 74, whose nearly five-decade-long body of work has captured the poverty of people living in the Arkansas Delta (“Few Comforts or Surprises,” 1973), the lives of drug users and sex workers during the crack epidemic (“Cocaine True Cocaine Blue,” 1994), and an unflinching portrait of his late first wife’s breast cancer journey (“Exploding Into Life,” 1986).

Surrounded by his own images on view at an International Center of Photography retrospective in Manhattan, Richards talked with Kung earlier this month in the tenth episode of the Moneyish original series Good Company, which matches millennials with veterans in their field for mentorship and conversation. (Watch the video.)

Richards, a Dorchester, Mass., native who today lives in Brooklyn with his family, received his first camera from his mother, who worked as a housekeeper. As a teen, he would steal off into the woods to take pictures during a summer job painting barrels. “I loved the isolation and the loneliness and the looking at nature by myself,” he said. “So that was the beginning and it stuck with me.”

Richards attended Northeastern University, all the while imagining he’d become a print journalist; he later took classes under the late photographer Minor White at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The “driving force” for his life as a photographer, Richards said, was the Vietnam War: He refused the draft and joined the government program VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America), which sent him down South. In eastern Arkansas, Richards said, he “functioned as a social worker; I gave food to people, legal advice to people.”

“But I also had my camera,” he added, “and this was the first time that I ever walked into somebody’s house with a camera.”

Today, surveying “The Run-On of Time” exhibition celebrating his work, Richards admits there’s something that feels “sort of final about a retrospective.” “The best part is always running into the people at the show and getting their response to the ideas that we put up on the wall,” he added.

Also read: What an award-winning architect says she learns from ‘younger minds’

Richards’s slate of awards and honors includes a Guggenheim Fellowship, National Endowment for the Arts grants, ICP Infinity Awards, and the Robert F. Kennedy Lifetime Achievement Journalism Award. But success to him, he said, “is when people don’t talk about the photographs.” “The photographs are irrelevant — they talk about the people in the photographs, or what happened in the photographs,” Richards said. “It sounds sentimental, but it is totally true.”

Richards urged young photographers aiming to enter his line of work to learn their craft at home and “study the world that’s close to you.” And no matter what kind of photography they decide to pursue, he added, “stop being so lazy.” “If you’re going to be a color photographer, then you have to study the theory of color, what color means, the emotional range of color,” he said. “If you’re going to be photographing people, then you have to become part sociologist, part psychologist.”

He likened the required effort to that of ballet athletes, who practice the same moves “a million times” to execute a single performance. “We photographers think it’s just going to happen, that we can go out and all of a sudden … he or she could be perceptive,” he said. “And I don’t think it works that way.”

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved