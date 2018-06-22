The rest of the ‘Roseanne’ cast will get their jobs back in the new sitcom ‘The Connors’ – but Barr won’t be involved.

“Roseanne’s” TV family is returning to small screens — but without Roseanne.

ABC and the production company behind the recent reboot of the 90’s sitcom are moving ahead with a spinoff of the hit show, which was canceled last month after the show’s titular star Roseanne Barr made a racist tweet about President Barack Obama’s former top aide Valerie Jarrett.

Barr, who was also a former executive producer on the show, will have no creative or financial involvement with the revamped sitcom. Instead, the show will go on under the new working title “The Conners” — the surname of the family featured on the show — and will bring back the rest of the cast, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert. The 10-episode first season is slated to air this fall on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Barr supported the show’s new direction. “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from ‘Roseanne,’” she said in a statement picked up by the Hollywood Reporter. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

It’s good news for the hardworking cast and crew who will get to keep their jobs. Barr and Goodman were each taking home a reported $250,000 per episode — that’s $2.25 million each for the first season. And ABC’s move to cancel the show cost the network a ton in potential ad revenue: The revival, which made $45 million in ad dollars this past season, was slated to earn up to $60 million in its 11th season, per Kantar Media figures provided to The Wrap.

What’s more, “Roseanne” reruns spawned about $1.2 billion in ad revenue for cable networks and syndicators between 1995 and 2017, according to Kantar. Networks such as Viacom, Paramount, TV Land and CMT, as well as the digital network Laff were also showing reruns episodes of “Roseanne,” but yanked the show from programming after bars hateful comments.

The cast members expressed their gratitude to the fans of the show that supported them in a press release announcing the spinoff: “We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

“Roseanne” returned last spring after being off the air for more than 20 years with a whopping 18 million viewers per episode, according to Nielsen. But Barr’s tweet about Jarrett, an African-American woman she referred to as, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj” in a since-deleted tweet, sparked outrage. ABC pulled the plug on its highly-watched hit that was earning good reviews the next afternoon.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC president Channing Dungey said in a statement at the time.

“There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” added her boss, Disney CEO Bob Iger.

It’s unclear if the show will address Barr’s disappearance in “The Connors.” ABC has described the synopsis for the spinoff so far as, “After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

The network added, “The Conners’ stories demonstrate that families can always find common ground through conversation, laughter and love. The spinoff will continue to portray contemporary issues that are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago.”

