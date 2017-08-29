(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

The pop star has smashed Adele and Ed Sheeran’s records while converting excitement for her upcoming ‘Reputation’ album and tour into profits

Haters gonna hate, but just Look What She’s Made Us Do.

Taylor Swift has been the target of critical brickbats after the recent music and music video releases of “Look What You Made Me Do,” the first single off her upcoming “Reputation” album. But the pop songstress is already breaking records. After the single dropped on August 25, it was played on Spotify eight million times within 24 hours, shattering the streaming platform’s first-day record previously held by Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

By some estimates, the Nashville-raised songwriter’s catchy new hit may also sell 500,000 downloads—yes, some people still pay 99 cents for a song—within its first week. That would make it the best-selling single since Adele’s “Look” two years ago.

It doesn’t just stop there. Since the track’s buzzy music video debuted at the VMA’s last Sunday, the audio-visual version of “Look What You Made Me Do” has been played 30 million times in just under 24 hours. That means it’s pushed Adele’s “Hello” into second place and the 27-year-old Swift’s own “Bad Blood” onto the bronze platform. The lyric video for “Look What You Made Me Do” was also viewed nearly 20 million times within a day of release on YouTube, breaking the Google-owned platform’s record.

Look what you made her do.

With over 8m streams, the new @taylorswift13 single has broken 1st day streaming records.https://t.co/FzYnObGxS8 — Spotify (@Spotify) August 26, 2017

Swift has previously held streaming services at arms’ length because of how little money even a mega star like herself makes off them. Most famously, she pulled her music from Spotify. She only returned to the music streaming market leader several months ago. The eight million day one streams on Spotify likely translate into just $64,000 in royalties for Swift, and that’s assuming the artist made $0.008 per play; the higher end of royalty estimates.

The “Love Story” hitmaker however, has since found other ways to tap Swifties’ wallets. Most controversially, she’s teamed up with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. On the surface, the initiative seems pretty straightforward: it allows the events promoter to verify that people buying tickets to Swift’s upcoming tour aren’t scalpers or bots, but real fans.

But you do significantly increase your chances of obtaining a concert chit if you pre-order “Reputation,” which drops November 10, buy licensed merchandise, or flood your social network feed with promotional posts for so-called “boosts.” Among the items you can purchase are a $50 embroidered crop t-shirt that was worn by dancers in Swift’s latest video.

