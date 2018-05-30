Thuyen Nguyen, celebrity facialist to Clooney, Katy Perry and Cindy Crawford, claims his FaceXercise workout leaves skin glowing.

It’s like cardio for your complexion.

FaceXercise, a blood-pumping, skin-toning and sculpting treatment developed by celebrity facialist Thuyen Nguyen, is how stars like Amal Clooney, Cindy Crawford and Katy Perry primped for the Met Ball earlier this month. And the results are supposedly so good that Clooney flew Nguyen to London to get her glow on before the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Nguyen created FaceXercise as a relaxing, non-invasive way to maintain skin elasticity and firmness by using massage techniques that stimulate circulation. “Collagen production is really about feeding the blood tissue. It’s the No. 1 youth serum,” Nguyen tells Moneyish, noting that 70% of his clients are women. “It’s like working with a trainer. It tones the muscles and gives you that plump, youthful look. Women always say it makes them feel more alive. They look like they’ve slept for a week.”

Nguyen’s InstantLift facial is $500 for 80 minutes. First, he starts with lymphatic drainage, performing a series of gentle strokes along the surface of the skin to decrease puffiness in the face and under the eyes while getting rid of water retention. Next, he applies stronger pressure while rapidly running his fingers around the face and applying his line of organic tonics and elixirs with vitamins A, B, C, E and antioxidants to tighten pores and lift up muscles. This also smooths lines and wrinkles. Then he wraps up with facial cupping, or applying tiny suction cups that he squeezes and releases continuously to promote blood flow to the face.

“We all know that to stay fit, we work out. So my tagline became, ‘Why do we work out the muscle and skin of the body, but not the face and the neck?’” says Nguyen. His top clients get the facial done every two weeks to capture muscle memory for best results.

Nguyen has been working in wellness for more than 20 years, and built his high profile client list through word of mouth. In 2006, he was named the creative director and developer of the Shibui Spa for Robert De Niro’s Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca, and in 2013, he opened his first appointment-only luxury spa in the Hamptons. Most recently, he teamed up with The Surf Lodge, a hotel and restaurant in Montauk, for a summer wellness pop-up offering extra R&R to guests by appointment.

Nguyen was an early pioneer to the natural beauty trend, as non-invasive skincare methods have become increasingly popular. Since 2000, the number of cosmetic plastic surgery procedures has dropped 6% (facelifts decreasing by 6%; nose jobs are down by 44%; cheek implants are down 37%; and forehead lifts dropping 67% as well since 2000), according to The American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

FaceXercise isn’t the only hands-on procedure working out your complexion. There’s Face Yoga, a series touted by Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, that involves movements like rounding your mouth into an O and massaging your temples to strength-train facial muscles; and products like Jade Rollers, a Chinese skincare tool you glide over your face that’s said to tighten, and reduce puffiness.

When Nguyen first started working with Crawford five years ago, who was referred to him by a makeup artist, he says she was stunned at how good her bare skin looked afterward. “She looked in the mirror after the facial and she was like, ‘Oh my God. I look like I don’t even need makeup,’” he recalls. “It’s empowering for women. They feel more confident.”

Nguyen also gets women suffering skin ailments like rosacea, eczema, psoriasis and cystic acne, who have reported reduced redness and fewer breakouts from his facials. “I’ve seen it improve within a couple of weeks. The redness and inflammation of the skin is subsided,” says Nguyen.

The FaceXercise makes skin look more supple, awake and camera-ready — which was a much needed remedy for Clooney before the royal wedding. “She was tired and jet lagged. We had just done the Met Ball — and I was tired from the Met Ball, and I don’t have twins!” quips Nguyen, of getting the British barrister — who stole the show in an all yellow Stella Mccartney ensemble — ready for the royal nuptials.

He met Clooney through Crawford, and says she is actually low maintenance, and still getting used to her celebrity status outside of her powerhouse career as a human rights attorney.

“She is very smart, very sweet and giggly,” says Nguyen. “She’s first a lawyer and a mom, and a celebrity second. She’s just getting her feet in it. She’s so intense with her court cases, and so hands-on with the babies.”

If you don’t have $500 to book an appointment at the Surf Lodge pop-up this summer, the glow guru also offers a 50-minute facial for $380 by appointment, and has made his exclusive products available to the masses for the first time ever this spring, launching a luxury line including his $120 Multi Vitamin Nourishing Serum, packed with active skin ingredients like hyaluronic acid (for moisturizing), dimethylethanolamine (aka DMAE for tightening) and vitamins, available on his website. He recommends using the serum as a night cream to detox and recharge skin during sleep. And more products will be available on his website this fall.

