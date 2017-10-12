(Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Amazon)

The online retail giant rolled out a new feature Wednesday targeting kids 13 to 17

Jeff Bezos is coming for your teens.

Amazon rolled out a brand-new feature Wednesday targeting the 13 to 17 crowd — allowing youngsters to shop solo for the first time ever. To prevent unfettered spending sprees, parents get to approve the purchases or impose spending limits.

“Teens shop,” reads a tagline on the feature’s landing page. “Parents stay in the know.”

The process is simple enough: Teens, using a separate login tied to their parents’ account, can browse items and place orders themselves. Parents receive an email or text notification to review the order details — teens can make a case for each item in an accompanying note — then approve the order, a move as simple as texting back “Y.” (Setting a pre-approved spending limit will auto-approve orders.) Amazon then queues the order for shipment and sends parents an itemized invoice, with the option to cancel or return.

“As a parent of a teen, I know how they crave independence, but at the same time that has to be balanced with the convenience and trust that parents need,” Amazon Households VP Michael Carr said in a statement. “We’ve listened to families and have built a great experience for both teens and parents.”

Kids blessed with Amazon Prime-subscribing parents won’t need to slum it, either: They can access their rents’ free two-day shipping, Prime Video and Twitch Prime at no additional charge.

Amazon is likely meeting “a real need here,” Jan Dawson, chief analyst at the tech research and advisory firm Jackdaw, told Moneyish. “You can give the teenagers a bit more independence, and at the same time allow the parents to maintain the control over the spending and be aware of what the kids are buying.”

At the same time, the savvy company is “creating future Amazon customers,” Dawson said — training kids to shop for their stuff on Amazon, so that they might transition their teen accounts to full-fledged ones with Prime memberships down the road.

