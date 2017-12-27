The Echo Dot was the best-selling holiday 2017 product across Amazon. (Amazon)

The Echo Dot was the best-selling item across all platforms, and Amazon also gained millions of Prime members in just one week.

Amazon had a very merry Christmas.

The online retail giant revealed this week that 2017 has been its biggest holiday season ever, as shoppers ordered tens of millions of Alexa-enabled devices, and more than 4 million people signed up for Prime memberships in one week alone.

“Thank you to the millions of customers and hundreds of thousands of Amazon employees all around the world who made this holiday better than ever before,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer, in a statement. “We look forward to another great year ahead.”

While Amazon didn’t offer up specific sales numbers or respond to Moneyish requests for comment, it reported Tuesday that it sold tens of millions of Alexa-enabled Echo smart home devices, with the $49.99 Echo Dot reigning as the top-selling device and best-selling product across all categories with millions sold, followed by the $39.99 Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. That’s more than twice as many Amazon Fire TV Sticks sold compared to holiday 2016. And the Dot and its cousins, the $129.99 Echo Spot and $19.99 Echo Buttons, were all sold out this holiday, although customers can still preorder them online for 2018.

This reflects a robust season for retailers across the board, as holiday sales rose 4.9% this year – the largest year-over-year increase since 2011, and setting a new record for dollars spent, according to data from Mastercard SpendingPulse. And that was largely boosted by online shopping, which rose 18.1% over 2016. Electronics and appliances in particular saw a 7.5% sales increase, fueled by smart home products like Amazon’s Echo and the Google Home. The National Retail Federation noted in October that consumers expected to spend $967.13 on average for the holidays this year, up 3.4% from what they planned to drop last year.

It’s been a banner year for Amazon all around, which purchased Whole Foods in August for $13.7 billion. So shoppers can return or exchange gifts purchased from Amazon at Whole Foods stores, as well as 85 Kohl’s locations this year.

And shoppers weren’t shy about asking Alexa for help in celebrating the season, with Amazon reporting that:

The martini and the Manhattan were the most requested cocktail recipes.

Chocolate chip cookies were the most requested cookie recipe.

“Jingle Bells” was the most requested Christmas carol.

Alexa turned on holiday lights for customers more than a million times.

Alexa customers asked for tens of millions of jokes this holiday season.

The most requested holiday movies were “Trolls” and “Elf.”

And customers wished Alexa a merry Christmas, happy holidays and happy Hanukkah 3.5 more times this year over holiday 2016.

In fact, Amazon noted that many people “voice shopped” with Alexa to order Alexa-enabled products, proving she really is the gift that keeps on giving for Amazon.

