(iStock)

Just 13% of Americans are worried about automation taking their jobs.

Robots are coming for your job.

Just 30% of workers think it’s likely that their jobs will be mostly done by robots or computers during their lifetimes, according to data released Thursday by the Pew Research Center. But many of them will be in for a rude shock in the coming years.

Indeed, nearly half (47%) of the jobs in America could be done by robots in the next two decades, according to research on more than 700 jobs from Oxford University. And a study by Forrester Research found that while robots will create 15 million new jobs in the U.S. over the next 10 years, they will kill 25 million jobs during that time.

Among the most at-risk job are: loan officers, receptionists, paralegals and legal assistants, retail salespeople, taxi drivers and chauffeurs, security guards and fast-food cooks.

What’s more, there are some jobs that robots are already, in some ways, doing better than humans. Some robot pharmacists make fewer errors are are more efficient than human pharmacists. And robots who do the work of stockroom and factory workers also often outperform their human counterparts as they don’t get tired, can lift very heavy things and can work 24/7.

The good news: You can hone certain skills to help keep the robots from taking your job. These include “tough-to-teach intangible skills, capabilities and attributes” including creativity, social and emotional intelligence, critical thinking, teamwork, curiosity and empathy, a Pew report released earlier this year revealed.

And some jobs are far less at risk of being taken by robots than others. These include jobs that involve managing and developing people and those that involve interacting with customer, suppliers and other stakeholders.

This story was originally published in July and has been updated.

