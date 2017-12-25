How to avoid being the person that gives bad gifts and what to do with the undesired gifts you get

To give is to receive.

The only thing worse than not getting a gift at all is getting stuck with one you don’t want. A recent survey conducted by Pureprofile looked at 2,000 American adults and found that the average person received at least one unwanted gift during the holiday season — with each gift costing approximately $49.95.

With a total of $16 billion wasteful dollars spent on unwanted gifts and 7% of people knowingly giving unwanted gifts, nearly a quarter of those surveyed said their friends give the worst gifts, compared to just 5% who said their bosses gave displeasing presents.

Of all the bad gifts given, 46% of people reported that clothing and accessories were among the undesirable gifts received, with household items and cosmetics and fragrances following behind. Surprisingly, music seems to be one of the safest gifts, with just 3% of disliked items falling into that category.

Should you fall victim to the unwanted gift club this year, or if you want to be sure you’re not one to dole out garbage, here are a four ways you can upcycle your unsolicited gifts and make sure you’re bestowing others with something they actually want.

Give gift cards

Not only can you buy them until the last minute, but people can buy something they truly want with a gift card or they can easily regift it to someone else. If you’re not sure which retailer to buy a card from, consider a generic Visa or American Express card that can be used anywhere.

Create a wishlist

Asking someone what they want for the holidays can take an element of surprise out of a gift exchange — but creating an Amazon or Wishlistr list can also take the guessing game out of shopping and ensure you get someone exactly what they want.

Make a profit

Instead of hanging onto the gifts you don’t want or can’t use, consider selling them on Craigslist or Ebay. You can try to make a few bucks from each item and spend your earnings on a gift to yourself!

Regift

Emily Post cites two scenarios in which regifting is appropriate and both include instances in which the person you’re regifting to is in dire need of something you have or you present something unwrapped as a “surprise gift” but not as an official gift. “It’s inherently deceitful, and good etiquette is about not only being respectful and considerate, but also honest,” says The Emily Post Institute.

