The 18-year-old Mooch on his famous father, dream job, and why his generation should learn to code

Anthony Scaramucci, Jr.’s life changed drastically on July 21st.

That was the day that his famous father, Anthony Scaramucci, became Communications Director for the White House. He remembers those infamous 10 days as a blur of social media firestorms and nonstop Scaramucci headlines.

And then came the firing. “When it ended, to me, it was like, ‘Alright, I don’t even know what happened,’ to be honest. I figured out what was going on through social media,” the younger Scaramucci told Moneyish.

The firing wasn’t even the roughest part for Scaramucci Jr. — it was the heightened security on the whole Scaramucci clan. “The hardest part for me was, I was driving in my cousin’s car in the Hamptons… and my dad had become Communications Director two days before, and I kept getting calls on my phone from ‘No Caller ID,'” Scaramucci said. “It was crazy, nonstop, and finally I picked up, and it was the FBI. They were telling me I had an emergency and I had to delete my YouTube channel, and all these people were commenting crazy threats.”

The Bureau had detected the threats, which manifested in vicious comments targeted at Scaramucci Jr., and ordered him to shut it down.

“My dad called me and he was like, ‘You have to do this,’” he recounted. “I had a couple of videos up there,” including some of his lacrosse games, but the public visibility was problematic. From then on, Scaramucci knew his life had taken on unprecedented scrutiny.

Today, he says, father and son are as close as ever, and talk daily, even if over text because of their busy schedules.”The biggest thing I’ve learned from [my dad] is the work hard, play hard mentality… He’s a big businessman, 100% supports me, and always gives me very intelligent advice,” but, Scaramucci added, “despite who my dad is, I’ve always wanted people to know me.”

Scaramucci Jr. is now hoping to launch into a new chapter in his life. “Growing up in my town [Manhasset, Long Island], it was a typical thing for kids to…go to college for business, follow their [parents’] footsteps, work on Wall Street,” but his passion is filmmaking and video game production. It’s what he’s majoring in as a freshman at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. “Now, I’ve just got to work as hard as my dad does.”

His love of video games — especially those with intricate plotlines like the first-person role-playing “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,” — inspired him to learn how they’re made. So he checked out a series of YouTube videos and created a basic game from scratch. It’s a hobby he’s continued and gotten more skilled at. One of his most popular creations so far is an animated video of Lego Star Wars characters, which quickly accrued over 80,000 views on YouTube.

Now, he’s on the road toward earning his bachelor’s degree in video game design, and has already been accepted into a combined five-year master’s degree program in film and television production. He wants other kids to know that coding is the way of the future. “It’s one of the biggest gateways for opportunity when it comes to finding success in your work… The best way to start off, if you don’t really know anything about it, is you go on YouTube and do some research.”

For now, Scaramucci is occupied with school, friends, and lacrosse practice six days a week, but is definitely looking toward the future. “My dream job would be the CEO of Disney,” he laughed. “As ridiculous as that is, I just love it… Walt Disney was an absolute stud; he had a dream and went after it and became the craziest thing.”

