Daye Jack's album cover was featured during the Apple Event on Sept. 12, 2017. (Diane Abapo)

Indie artists featured during Apple’s iPhone launch event tell Moneyish about becoming superstars overnight.

Thanks to Apple, now the world can ID these indie artists’ faces.

Atlanta hip-hop artist Daye Jack and U.K. singer-songwriter Emma Blackery saw their album covers showcased onstage beside Lorde’s during the Apple Music presentation of the tech giant’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X launch event on Tuesday. Both artists took to Twitter to share their uncensored shock at suddenly being broadcast to people tuning in across the globe.

“Holy s— I’m crying,” tweeted Jack, 21, posting screenshots of his album at the Cupertino event, and also snaps from the Apple Store site showing his cover art featured on the new Series 3 Apple Watch’s face.

whoever @Apple is responsible for this i love you and you're on the guest list for life — Daye Jack (@dayejack) September 13, 2017

The self-described Apple fan and Nigerian immigrant who moved to Atlanta when he was six told Moneyish that his mother bought him a cake to celebrate on Tuesday. His extended family even FaceTimed him from Nigeria.

“It has been crazy. I was asleep and literally woke up to the news,” he said, noting he’s gained 400 new Twitter followers and his phone has been “exploding.”

“I grew up idolizing Steve Jobs, reading Walter Isaacson’s biography of him,” said Jack, who was studying computer science at NYU when he was discovered three years ago. His first album “No Data,” which was featured during the Apple keynote, was released last March.

“Everyone in my life – from all of the programmers I hung out with at NYU, to my homies in Atlanta and L.A. – have been blowing up my phone,” he said. “I’m working on a new album, and I start my next tour this weekend, so I hope this all adds more gas and fuel to those future plans.”

Which includes plunking the $999 for the iPhone X. “My friend hit me up asking, ‘Are you going to get the 8 plus, and I told him, ‘I still have a 6! Do you think I waited this long to get the 8? I’m going straight to 10,” he laughed.

U.K. artist Blackery, 25, went viral with her exuberant, expletive-ridden posts of, “What the f— just f——- happened” and “I am f—— shook … and no I didn’t know this would happen” as her “Magnetised” EP was shown onscreen. It became a trending Twitter Moment.

“Embarrassingly, I was sitting in bed watching ‘Rick & Morty’ by myself when it happened! Then I suddenly got bombarded by about 20 texts in 10 seconds, all from different people saying, ‘Emma are you watching the Apple Keynote?’” she told NME. “I went on there to watch, and there’s was just my face behind Eddie Cue. I had no idea it was going to happen – I just freaked out. So I did what any sort of millennial what do and went straight to Twitter and gave my gut reaction.”

it's been the craziest 24 hours pic.twitter.com/VrjcVvyTqE — Emma Blackery (@emmablackery) September 13, 2017

Blackery wasn’t plucked from complete obscurity – she’s one of the U.K.’s best known YouTube artists with more than 1.6 million subscribers to her pop punk channel, and she’s already released five EPs. But the extra exposure scored her new fans, who flooded her Twitter feed on Tuesday night to say they’d purchased her featured “Magnetised” album. And her manager told Billboard that labels he’s spoken with in the past are suddenly showing “renewed interest” in the singer.

@emmablackery the real star of the Apple launch event. Tracked down Magnetised on @Spotify, what an album, definitely a new fan here! — Neil (@Slayer545) September 12, 2017

Her album art has been featured on the Apple site previously, but neither she nor her manager knew it would be placed centerstage during the event on Tuesday.

New York duo Sofi Tukker – composed of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern from Williamsburg, Brooklyn – scored the best product placement of all: Their single “Best Friend” debuted Tuesday as the featured track on the new “Meet iPhone X” trailer, which has been viewed more than 8.5 million times on YouTube in the past 24 hours.

They’re not total unknowns, either, having scored a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording earlier this year for their song “Drinkee.” And their single “Johny” was included on the soundtrack to the popular FIFA 17 soccer video game soundtrack.

But their manager Neil Harris told Moneyish that they were all “jumping with joy” when they heard their song being played during the Apple keynote on Tuesday. While they’d licensed the song to Apple a few months ago, Harris said, “Apple is so secretive that we didn’t know if they were going to use the song for sure until we watched the speech. It’s amazing because it’s so global, and we’re getting a lot of attention in the U.K. now, which we were struggling to do in the past.”

Sofi Tukker was on an international flight Wednesday, and unable to respond to requests for comment. But they also tweeted an all-caps “THANK YOU” at Apple on Tuesday, noting they are “so grateful” for the attention.

“It’s nice looking at Twitter and needing Google Translate to know what many people are saying about your band,” said Harris.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved