The restaurant joins Wendy’s, McDonald’s and Taco Bell in slinging dollar menu deals

Talk about more bang for your buck.

Applebee’s announced it’s selling margaritas for just a dollar for the entire month of October.

The chain is slinging the “dollaritas” to say thanks to guests as part of the restaurant’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month. The boozy offer goes beyond happy hour – guests can order the tequila-filled sip any time as long as they “drink responsibly,” the company says.

Cheap alcohol could be a way to get more millennials in the door. Last month, Applebee’s announced it would close up to 130 restaurants due to declining sales. The chain recently rebranded to appeal to a more youthful crowd with items like a shrimp dish with sriracha sauce, but sales were still down by 6% in 2017, according to the company.

Applebee's is now serving $1 margaritas, plus 5 other menu deals you can still snag for $1

Other chains have cut back on their ultra cheap menu options over the years. McDonald’s replaced its iconic Dollar Menu with the Dollar Menu and More in 2013 because it was a challenge for locations to sell food for so little and still profit. Recently, the company announced it would try to bring back its cheaper items at a $1 to $3 price point, according to Fast Company.

Here are some menu items you can still get for just a buck — or less:

Wendy’s Junior Cheeseburger and Frosty, $0.99

Wendy’s may have ditched its dollar menu, but customers can still get a junior cheeseburger and a Frosty for a frugal $0.99. For a buck more, you can buy fries to dip into the coveted milk shake.

McDonald’s McChicken, $1

The Golden Arches are serving up a glorified chicken nugget on a bun – aka the McChicken.

Taco Bell tacos, nachos or quesadillas, $1

Liv mas with these classic Tex-Mex soft and hard shell tacos. Items include a beefy mini quesadilla, shredded chicken mini quesadilla or triple layer nachos — all for just $1.



Burger King chicken nuggets, $1

While you won’t necessarily be eating like a king, you can fill up on four piece chicken nuggets for $1 and add on a small ice cream cone that will cost you just $0.89.

Sonic Mozzarella sticks, onion rings and more $0.99

This old school drive-thru has a happy hour menu from 2 to 4 p.m. that includes dollar items like onion rings, corn dogs and fried cheese

