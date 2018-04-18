Created Barbara “Barbie” Millicent Roberts in 1959, the Mattel icon rose to fame as a fashion doll dreamt up by businesswoman Ruth Handler

Meet Barbie Roberts.

The Twitterverse was shocked to discover that Mattel’s most famous doll had a last name all along.

The official Barbie Twitter account recently posted a photo of the blonde doll with her sisters, tweeting “Happy #SiblingsDay from The Roberts sisters” — resulting in more than 10,000 retweets, and thousands of comments from people who had no clue Barbie had a surname. (She’s had one since the doll was launched in 1959.)

Created Barbara “Barbie” Millicent Roberts, Barbie rose to fame as a fashion doll dreamt up by businesswoman Ruth Handler, who used a German doll called Bild Lilli as her inspiration. The doll quickly became an international hit, spawning a number of collectibles including Barbie’s family members and its own line of clothing, accessories and branded books — and, decades later, video games and a cosmetics line.

In addition to the dolls, Random House published several books about Barbie’s life in the early 1960s, with stories revealing details about her nuclear family: Her dad, George, was an engineer, and her mother, Margaret, was a housewife living in the fictional town of Willows, Wis. Barbie also has three younger siblings, Skipper and twins Tutti and Todd. Her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ken’s full name is Ken Carson.

But the recent resurgence of her surname had the Twitterverse in stitches.

“I always thought her last name was doll,” one user joked.

“I demand to see a birth certificate,” another wrote.

