Ben & Jerry’s launched a line of lower calorie flavors amid the Halo Top ice cream craze

Ben & Jerry’s is scooping Halo Top.

The ice cream brand, synonymous with indulgent ingredients like brownies and chunks of fudge, is the latest to launch a line of diet versions of its frozen sweet treats — as the craze for Halo Top’s low-calorie, low-sugar pints heats up the cool category.

The new line, called Moo-phoria, features pints with less sugar and fat for 330 calories or less. They are made with organic milk and cream and no artificial sweeteners. The three new flavors include chocolate milk and cookies, peanut butter cookie dough and caramel cookie, and true to Ben & Jerry’s flavor form, each pint contains swirls and cookie dough bits.

The diet pints range from 560 to 640 calories, or 140 to 160 calories per half-cup serving. That’s nearly half the calories of a regular pint of the popular Half Baked flavor, which contains 1,080 calories total. The brand is advertising the half-cup calorie count on the product labels instead of the full amount to encourage eaters not to eat the whole thing in one sitting.

The Halo Top obsession took off last year as ice cream lovers praised the pints for containing as few as 240 to 360 calories total, so you can feel less guilty if you accidentally eat the entire pint. It clearly won over consumers. Halo Top’s share of the U.S. ice cream market more than doubled to 1.9% in 2017 from the previous year, according to research company Euromonitor. Ben & Jerry’s market share during that same period stayed the same at 5.6%.

Halo Top joins a slew of other healthyish ice cream companies. Enlightened has the same number of calories per serving as Halo Top (60 calories for a half-cup), while Arctic Zero contains around 45 calories per half scoop. And more established brands have jumped on the diet ice cream trend as well. Breyers, which like Ben & Jerry’s is owned by Unilever, came out with a line of light ice cream last summer with pints containing 330 calories or less.

“Ben & Jerry’s tries to offer a little bit of something for everyone,” Dena Wimette, the company’s senior innovation manager, said in a statement. “We’re excited to have an incredible new option for our fans who say they can’t be trusted with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s in their freezers.”

Moo-phoria will hit shelves across the country this week.

