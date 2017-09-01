Priceline.com found that nearly half of Americans said saving on flights feels good

Saving is satisfying.

Nearly half of Americans said getting a good deal on a flight felt better than sex, a national Pirceline.com survey found recently.

The discount travel site polled men and women between ages 18 and 69 and asked them to share how they felt after booking cheap flights. Not surprisingly, 37% reported feeling happy. One in four said they felt smarter. Fifty-nine percent said a great flight deal felt better than a great first date, and an excited 44% said, “the feeling that they get when they save money on a flight is better than sex.”

Sixty-one percent said it was more appealing than hanging out with friends; 69% said it was better than binge watching; and 70% said it was more ideal than beer and wine.

The travel site gives tips on how to book to get that “better than sex” high. If you’re planning holiday travel super early, you might want to wait before you click “buy.” Airfare prices can decline in September after peak summer travel settles down. The prices will continue to drop drastically through October. Priceline’s report says Thanksgiving travel is cheaper than Christmas time based on the average ticket price, so if you’re torn between when to vacation or visit family, choose Turkey Day.

About six in 10 Americans who book flights think there is a particular day of the week (Tuesday) when fares are cheaper, but that’s a myth, another Priceline study found earlier this month. An analysis of 921 million flights by CheapAir revealed that you’re as likely to find a cheap flight on a Tuesday as you are any other day of the week.

But if you see a great fare to your chosen destination in general, don’t wait. One rule of thumb is to generally book in advance — between one in three months before takeoff — when prices tend to be within 5% of their lowest.

