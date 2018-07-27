Cardi B announced she won’t tour with Bruno Mars after ‘underestimating this whole mommy thing.’

Cardi B is making mommy moves.

The rapper, who just gave birth to her first child earlier this month, announced she will no longer be joining Bruno Mars for his “24K Magic” world tour this fall. She wants to make parenting her daughter, Kulture, and her own rest and recovery her top priorities.

“As of today I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall,” Cardi announced in a statement on Instagram Thursday night.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who gave birth three weeks ago, told fans she won’t be ready to get back to work, and will use the time off to take care of herself and her child before picking up the mic.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” she wrote.

Cardi, who shares her daughter with husband, Migos rapper Offset, also stressed that she could not bear to be separated from her daughter during these formative first few months.

“Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road,” she wrote.

But making the decision to postpone her career wasn’t easy for the record-breaking rapper, who made history in April for being the first female to have 14 songs simultaneously ranking on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — even outranking Beyonce, who hit the mark with 12 songs two years ago. In fact, women who do take an extended maternity leave for one year or more end up making 7% less money when they return to a job, and have a difficult time getting a raise or promotion, compared to an employee who is currently on staff and seeking the same job, a Payscale report on the gender pay gap found.

“I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby!” she added. “Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding.”

Bruno Mars shared his support for Cardi B, whom he collaborated on the hit song “Finesse,” over Twitter on Thursday.

“Most important thing is you and your family’s health. I know the fans will understand,” he assured. “You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi, and we will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor.”

Fans also praised the songstress for putting her family first, and knowing her limits.

“No need to apologize, we all understand,” one fan wrote, under her post.

Another applauded her decision to do what’s best for herself and her baby.

Sorry guys ,Thank you @BrunoMars for being so supportive and understanding .Your the best ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ds9HE61i9j — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 27, 2018

“Nobody could hold the fact that you are putting your 6 week old baby before your career @iamcardib – enjoy time as a family.”

Tennis superstar Serena Williams made a similar statement to fans about putting health and family ahead of her career earlier this year when she announced that she wasn’t ready to return to the court after welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia in September. Williams took six months off to spend nursing her daughter and recovering from her own near deadly complications with a pulmonary embolism after giving birth.

Recovery after childbirth takes more time than many people realize. Seventy-five percent of women surveyed in the 2017 book “The Fifth Trimester” said they wished they had a few extra months of maternity leave. What’s more, the average respondent said she didn’t feel physically recovered for 5.5 months after delivery, and it took six months to come back emotionally.

While Cardi realizes that six weeks is not nearly enough time with a newborn, going back to work prematurely without fully recovering from childbirth is a harsh reality that many women in America are facing, since the U.S. does not require workplaces to offer maternity leave. And since only 12% of Americans have access to paid parental leave, one in four women return to work within just two weeks of giving birth. And research shows that women who take less than six months of maternity leave face a higher risk of postpartum depression.

