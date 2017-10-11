(Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

J. Lo is reportedly looking to move into a new apartment with ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez

Soon, she’ll no longer be Jenny on this block.

“On the Floor” pop singer Jennifer Lopez has put up her New York City duplex penthouse for sale, according to Page Six. J. Lo’s current digs are located in Manhattan’s hip Flatiron district, but the New York Post’s gossip page has reported that she’s looking for an tony Park Avenue haunt with her new beau, retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Now, you can move into her sleekly minimalist pad for a cool $27 million.

The Flatiron apartment is situated in a pre-war luxury building on 26th Street, between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue. Access to the home is via a private elevator, which opens into a four bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom space that spans over 6,500 square feet and two stories. Lopez bought the natural light-flooded pad for $22 million about three years ago, so if she gets her asking price this time, at least she’ll recoup part of the $7 million she allegedly lost when she unloaded her Los Angeles home earlier this year. Others who reportedly live in the building include former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton and retired NASCAR champ Jeff Gordon.

Inside, you’ll find a huge living room with a skylight, wide oak flooring and high 12-foot-plus ceilings. There’s also a kitchen with high-end Arclinea fittings, open shelving and a marble-topped dining island. Saunter out past the large French doors, and you’ll find yourself on a terrace with soaring views of leafy Madison Square Garden.

Upstairs, there’s a master bedroom suite with two attached bathrooms—at least one with a soaking tub— and terraces. There’s also a media room to enjoy the Crestron smart home system. If you do decide to extract yourself out of the flat, the nearly century-old luxury building also has workout facilities, private storage and a full-time doorman on duty.

Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group has the listing.

