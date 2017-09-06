Hershey’s and Cadbury producers have created a ruby colored chocolate

This new chocolate comes in millennial pink.

Barry Callebaut, the world’s largest cocoa producer, created a new bar with a pinkish hue to brighten up the regular roster of dark, milk and white chocolate. It’s the first time an all-natural reddish chocolate has ever been produced, Bloomberg reports.

The pink chocolate took a decade to develop, and has a natural berry flavor that’s sweet and sour, according to the Swiss-chocolate maker, which is behind major producers like Hershey’s Co. and Cadbury.

Unlike red velvet, which is just chocolate dyed red, this kind is made from actual ruby cocoa beans from the Ivory Coast, Ecuador, and Brazil, which the makers discovered turn an “unusual color” during the extraction process. It doesn’t contain any artificial colors or berries.

“It’s natural, it’s colorful, it’s hedonistic, there’s an indulgence aspect to it, but it keeps the authenticity of chocolate,” the CEO told Bloomberg. “It has a nice balance that speaks a lot to millennials.”

While the new chocolate is the perfect photo op for Instagram-hungry millennials, the candymakers actually want people to refer to the color as ruby chocolate, not pink.

The Pepto-Bismol colored treat may help boost the struggling global chocolate market as Hershey cuts 15% of its staff, and Nestle tries to sells its U.S. chocolate business. Last year, U.S. retail chocolate sales were approximately $18 billion, but Hershey’s net sales, which account for about 85 percent of total sales, fell 4.3 percent. The global chocolate market is worth $98.3 billion, according to MarketsandMarkets.com.

The natural pink chocolate could take 18 months to launch for mass consumption.

