Beyonce (seen at Coachella in 2014) is headlining the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

The lineups are out, and Beyonce will play Coachella, Travis Scott will hit Governors Ball, and Eminem is rapping with both. Tickets go on sale this week.

The country may be stuck in a cold snap, but summer music festivals are already heating up.

Both Coachella and Governors Ball released their 2018 lineups this week, and the battle of the bands is looking fierce this year. Coachella boasts Beyonce as the headliner for its two-weekend concert series in the sizzling California desert this spring, as well as The Weeknd and Eminem. And Slim Shady will also be headlining Governors Ball on NYC’s Randalls Island this summer, along with Jack White, Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Thirty two million people go to at least one U.S. music festival every year, according to Eventbrite data, at a tune of $117 to $208 for tickets. Three-day passes for Governors Ball and Coachella go on sale Thursday and Friday, respectively. Here’s how they line up.

Governors Ball

When: One weekend, June 1-3

Where: Randalls Island Park in the East River, New York City

Audience: About 150,000 people over the weekend.

Cost: Three-day general admission passes are $305. Three-day VIP passes run $600 to $1,950, and Platinum passes that let you sit on stage are $2,190. Round-trip ferry tickets to and from the island are $45, or festies can take mass transit ($2.75 a ride) or walk across the East 102nd Street footbridge.

Number of artists: More than 65.

This year’s headliners: Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Economic impact: $62.4 million million in overall economic activity last year

Extras: Lawn games like cornhole and giant Jenga, three 21+ areas to drink in relative peace, two 18-hole mini golf courses, and a TBA lineup of food trucks that have included Momofuku Milk Bar, Magnolia Bakery and Melt Shop in the past.

Coachella

When: Two weekends, April 13-15 and April 20-22

Where: The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Colorado desert.

Audience: About 125,000 people per weekend

Cost: Three-day general admission passes are $429, or $504 with a shuttle pass to and from the parking lots. Three-day VIP passes are $999, plus $150 for VIP parking. You can also camp by your car or in a tent for $113, or sign up for VIP camping packages on Lake Eldorado range from $2,458 to $5,600.

Number of artists: More than 150

This year’s headliners: Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem

Economic impact: It made a record-breaking $114.6 million in 2017, and pumps $704 million into overall economic activity.

Extras: Coachella commissions original (and Instagrammable) large-scale, site-specific art installations each year, and food vendors have included Trejo’s Tacos, The NoMad and Beer Belly. It’s also a celebrity magnet, drawing Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry and Emma Roberts.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved