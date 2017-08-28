The health food store known for its astronomical prices just become more affordable

You may not have to spend your whole paycheck at Whole Foods.

As promised last week, Amazon began slashing prices at Whole Foods Monday, on its first official day as the owner of the high-end grocer. Bloomberg reports that a number of items got significant price cuts. Organic fuji apples, priced at $3.49 a pound on Thursday, retailed for $1.99 a pound at the Whole Foods on East 57th Street in Manhattan — a 43% savings, Bloomberg revealed. Other items that got a price cut of 30% or more included Whole Trade organic bananas ($0.99 to $0.69), Whole Trade bananas ($0.79 to $0.49), responsibly raised salmon filets ($14.99 per pound to $9.99 per pound) and responsibly raised tilapia ($11.99 to $7.99).

Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, released a statement Thursday saying, “We’re determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone. Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality — we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market’s long-held commitment to the highest standards.”

More changes are in store for Whole Foods shoppers as well. Bloomberg reports that Whole Foods had signs up that said “more to come …”. And once some technical integration work is complete, Amazon Prime members will have access to a customer rewards program that offers special savings and in-store benefits at Whole Foods. Additionally, the market’s private label items including 365 Everyday Value, Whole Foods Market, Whole Paws and Whole Catch will be available through Amazon.com, AmazonFresh, Prime Pantry and Prime Now.

Greg Portell, lead partner in retail practice of A.T. Kearney, a global strategy and management consulting firm tells Moneyish, “In areas such as customer data and loyalty programs, there is a lot of overlap between Amazon’s established strength and Whole Foods’ potential. There will be quick, aggressive moves to combine those capabilities.”

For those who want to shop online and pick items up in-store, Amazon Lockers will available in select Whole Foods Market locations.

