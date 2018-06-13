(Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

‘The Reductress Hour’ will be co-executive produced by Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo, who founded the satirical women’s media brand, and Elliott

The women who brought you the article “I Am Not a Feminist, But I Do Think All Men Should Die” may be heading to the small screen.

Comedy Central has ordered a late-night talk show pilot from Reductress founders Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The Reductress Hour,” which takes its name from the satirical women’s magazine launched in 2013, will feature “Saturday Night Live” alum Abby Elliott as an in-character host.

The show, in the spirit of Reductress, will reportedly “take on the absurdities of women’s news, trends, broader national subjects and entertainment television while tackling various issues of the week, original segments and field interviews.” Elliott as host “will embody the tone of women’s media and the Webby Award-winning site.”

I am psyched!!!!!!! https://t.co/FT53krYNHQ — Abby Elliott Kennedy (@elliottdotabby) June 13, 2018

The women-powered “The Reductress Hour,” as THR notes, would join a largely male Comedy Central lineup that includes “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “Nathan for You,” “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper” and “Tosh.0.” The series “Broad City,” created by and starring Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, will wrap next year with its fifth season.

The Onion-styled Reductress, which uses the tagline “Women’s News. Feminized,” bills itself as “the first and only satirical women’s magazine” and receives a reported 2.5 million unique visitors per month.

During its five years in existence, it has skewered “the outdated perspectives and condescending tone of popular women’s media,” as explained on its website, including beauty and lifestyle as well as weighty topics like rape culture. (Some memorable examples: “Fun Summer Cocktails When They Ask You ‘Well, What Were You Drinking?’” and “How to Be an Ally to Both a Rapist and His Victim.”)

“I think a lot of the comedy historically that’s made fun of women’s media has come from a male perspective that’s like, women are dumb, that’s why they do this dumb media,” Newell told the New York Times last year. “It’s not taken on the fact that women are smart, and they deserve better content.”

The brand, which put out a faux 2016 self-help book titled “How to Win at Feminism: The Definitive Guide to Having It All – And Then Some!,” has also ventured into live events in New York, a “safe spaces” comedy tour, and podcasting (“Mouth Time” and “The Reductress Minute”).

