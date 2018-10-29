(iStock)

Fewer than one in three working-age people with disabilities are employed

It pays to hire people with disabilities.

More than 15 million working-age Americans live with a disability — everything from vision or hearing loss to ambulatory issues — and even though many can work, especially with minor workplace accommodations, they struggle to find jobs. (The unemployment rate for people with disabilities is twice that of those without disabilities.) And while 75% of people without a disability are working, fewer than one in three (29%) of those with a disability are working, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A significant part of this may be straight-up discrimination from employers and hiring managers, according to a study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The researchers sent out more than 6,000 applications to advertised accounting jobs from fictional applicants; in some of the applications they disclosed a disability like a spinal cord injury or Asperger’s Syndrome (neither of which should have impacted the ability of the person to do this job) and in some they did not disclose a disability. The fictional applicants who disclosed disabilities received 26% fewer employer responses to their applications.

That kind of discrimination could be a big mistake for companies from a financial perspective, according to research released Monday by Accenture, in partnership with Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). The study looked at 140 companies, 45 of which were categorized as being very friendly to, and accommodating of, employees with disabilities, over the past four years. The research found that disability-friendly companies had 28% higher revenue, double the net income and 30% higher economic profit margins, as did other companies in the study.

While this is, of course, just a correlation, Chad Jerdee, Accenture’s general counsel and chief compliance officer, tells Moneyish that it’s likely indicative of the fact that people with disabilities offer big benefits to companies. For one, they bring a unique perspective to the workplace, which can help companies make better decisions, he says; indeed, research shows that diverse groups make smarter decisions. And people with disabilities are often resilient and creative, as they’ve adapted to their disability in life — two qualities that can also boost work product.

Some companies resist hiring people with disabilities because they fear the cost of accommodating them, but research shows that often they won’t have any out of pocket costs, and when they do they often hover at just around $500. Other companies simply aren’t aware of how to attract people with disabilities to work at the companies (Jerdee says that it’s smart to launch disability-friendly initiatives; one recent example is Wells Fargo offering $1 million in scholarship money so people with disabilities can get the training they need to pursue the career they want.)

If you’re a person with a disability looking for work, a great place to start is this list, which names companies that actively look for, and are friendly to, people with disabilities. Of course, there is no need to limit your search just to those places. When you send out your resume, Call to Career founder Cheryl Palmer says there is no need to disclose the disability, and instead wait to see if you land the interview. Once you get the interview, you will need to mention to your potential employer that you will need accommodations, she adds; let them know what this will mean and how they can make it happen.

