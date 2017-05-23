Boring human-named colors include blue, orange, and brown. (Photograpther / iStock)

This robot is creating playful color names like “Stanky Bean” and “Snowbonk”

Robots can make childhood more colorful.



This month Crayola unveiled their newest crayon color — a shade of bright blue — along with a contest to name it; the company will announce a winner in September. People have tossed around some fun names for the crayon on Twitter, like “Bright Earth Blue” and “Blue Tang,” but their ideas may pale in comparison to the color names a robot is already dreaming up.

Optics industry research scientist Janelle Shane recently published a set of computer-generated colors with creative names like “Stanky Bean,” “Turdly” and “Snowbonk” that could easily contend in Crayola’s next crayon naming contest.

To get these names, Janelle fed a computer algorithm 7,700 different Sherwin-Williams paint colors, names and other information. The computer deduced patterns between the letters that compose color names and the colors they identify. Training the machine to cook up these names took less than an hour, and now this algorithm could generate 2 million names in about a day.

