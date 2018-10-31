The actress dishes on being outspoken about representation and equality in Hollywood

Constance Wu is using her fame to promote representation and equality in Hollywood.

The 36-year-old Taiwanese-American actress — whose career catapulted to stardom with lead roles in ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” and the recent worldwide success of the “Crazy Rich Asians” film — feels it’s her moment to be outspoken.

“Fame comes not with responsibility, but opportunity to promote change. I do it in a way that people talk about sometimes,” Wu told Moneyish Tuesday evening at an event in New York City.

Wu has sounded off about Asian representation in Hollywood. When critics slammed Paramount in 2016 for casting Scarlett Johansson in the the live-action movie “Ghost In The Shell” — based on one of the most successful Japanese anime movies ever — Wu called the casting decision “the practice of blackface employed on Asians” during a panel discussion in 2016. Other panelists at the time, like Joan Chen, didn’t exactly agree, saying that a director should have “creative freedom,” but Wu didn’t back down, arguing that “many people’s vision of who they see as a hero is rooted in systemic racism.” And when Matt Damon was cast in the Chinese film “The Great Wall,” she slammed the industry for giving the lead role to a white actor, calling it a “racist myth that [only a] white man can save the world.”

“I’ve never called out actual actors,” Wu clarified. “I have called out systemic bias that specific actors have unknowingly been contributors of. Not everybody understands these things. The thing to remember is just to really define your values and follow them, and choose people and projects that follow them as well.”

Despite the recent success of diverse films like “CRA,” “Wonder Woman” and “The Big Sick” there’s still much progress to be made. In 2017, 70.7% of the 4,454 speaking characters in movies were white; 12.1% were black, 6.2% were Hispanic, 4.8% were Asian and 3.9% were mixed-race, 1.7% were of Middle-Eastern descent and less than 1% were Native American or Native Hawaiian, a study from USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found.

When asked if things like the inclusion rider, the equality clause popularized by Frances McDormand at this year’s Oscars to boost inclusion on screen and behind the camera, actually help, Wu is unsure, but hopeful.

“It remains to be seen. I don’t think things like that — even if they didn’t work out — that doesn’t mean they don’t have an effect. If anything, they put an awareness out there for people that might not know. People who care about representation might not actually realize that statistic, so having a conversation and engaging in actions, if anything, just causes awareness for change,” she said.

Wu is certainly the woman to lead the charge. The Richmond, Virginia native has become an “It” girl of sorts in recent months, covering the August issue of Time magazine with the headline “Crazy Rich Asians is going to change Hollywood.” The film has been a historic win as the first mainstream Hollywood movie fronted by an all-Asian cast since Disney’s “The Joy Luck Club” in 1993. The romantic comedy, about an Asian-American woman meeting her boyfriend’s crazy rich relatives in Singapore, also starring Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Tan Kheng Hua, Lisa Lu and Ken Jeong, opened on Aug. 15 and raked in $27 million on its opening weekend. And as of Wednesday, it made more than $170 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo, and is now the most successful live-action comedy movie since last year’s “Girls Trip,” which earned $115 million in the U.S.

Off screen, Wu is a founding supporter of the Time’s Up movement and spoke at the second Women’s March in Los Angeles. She uses social media as another way to voice issues that matter most to her, from supporting the Global Girls Alliance to make education for adolescent girls accessible around the world, to standing with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford when she testified on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, to furiously encouraging her followers to get out and vote.

Now she’s voicing the importance of financial literacy. Her latest role is promoting American Express’ feature Pay It Plan It that gives credit card members more options for how they pay for things they buy. The feature lets members reduce their balance by selecting smaller purchases to pay as soon as the amount posts on their account, or they can plan it by setting up monthly payment plans for purchases over $100 with a fixed monthly fee and no interest charges, something Wu wished she had early on in her career when she accrued tens of thousands of dollars in debt from student loans and credit card bills. The downside, however, can be digging yourself deeper into debt if you keep putting payments off. After working as a waitress for years to support her acting, she considered quitting and resorting to a career in psycholinguistics after college to save money.

“To be honest, I did not manage it [debt] that well when I was younger,” Wu admitted. “When you get a credit card offer in the mail, there’s a lot of fine print and there are a lot of hidden fees and interest. When I was younger I didn’t know what was happening, so it was very hard to take control of my finances.”

The struggle was worth it she says, encouraging others to commit to a goal they believe in at all costs.

“Invest in yourself. Invest in your dreams and your passions that connect you more to your passion and to your relationships,” she said.

