The “Lethal Weapon” actor was speaking at a pre-screening of an environmentalist documentary starring Cher and Mark Ruffalo

Danny Glover is no fan of Donald Trump. Or Barack Obama. Or the Clintons.

The “Dirty Grandpa” actor and humanitarian was in an ebullient mood after watching a screening of environmental documentary “In This Climate” at the Neuehouse in New York earlier this week. The Trump administration “doesn’t surprise me,” the 70-year-old star tells Moneyish. “There’s a process of lies and destabilization happening around the world. Trump is just another manifestation of that.”

Glover was there to show his support for the film, which stars everyone from Cher and Mark Ruffalo to Indian villagers and environmental scientists espousing the effects of climate change. “Dr. King didn’t talk about saving black people, he talked about saving humanity,” says Glover of his interest in the talker. “When we talk about climate change, we’re saying people come first. Not profits.”

That’s why he raps Obama for the expansion of fracking, a controversial form of gas extraction opposed by many left-leaning environmentalists, under his administration. “Trump, Clinton and those before them each played a role,” he says. “Trump’s just the most vulgar embodiment of systems that shape and dictate policy over long periods of time.”

Glover however had kinder words for South American leftist leaders like Venezuela’s late Hugo Chavez, whose country is on the brink of economic collapse, and Brazil’s Lula Inácio Lula da Silva, currently facing corruption charges. “Each of those administrations undeniably raised the standard of living for those at the bottom,” he says. “What’s happening now is an unravelling of what occurred under them.”

The crowd at the Midtown Manhattan screening was full of what Trump might call the cultural elite, but Pablo Ganguli, who co-directed the film, was in a fence mending spirit. “We don’t want to start differentiating between people who have a privileged lifestyle and those who don’t,” the Indian native says. “We want to reach everyone.”

Ganguli runs Liberatum, a London-based organization that hosts cultural events for good causes, and says he was drawn to creating a film on climate change because of recent natural disasters in Asia. “The tsunami in Japan…people losing their homes in cyclones in West Bengal, near where I’m from,” he says. “You can no longer say it’s a hoax or a scientific illusion.”

The 33-year-old is well known in certain circles for his ability to socialize with just about anybody. As a teenager, he began dating a married British diplomat working in India and then went on to create a series of literary salons all around the world. “They should call me a cold reacher, not a connector,” he says. “I cold reach out to people instead of asking friends. You just have to be passionate about what you believe in, spread the ideas and ask if people want to be part of it.”

