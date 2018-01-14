(Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The philanthropist and talk-show mogul would win a hypothetical matchup against POTUS, according to a poll

Look under your seat. Are you hoping to find an Oprah 2020 bumper sticker?

Most Americans aren’t, it turns out. A majority (54%) of survey respondents doesn’t want Oprah Winfrey to run for President, according to a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, despite media frenzy and celebrity endorsements after her electrifying Golden Globes speech. Forty-seven percent of Democrats want her to run, but 40% don’t.

“People clearly like her, but do they want her to get mixed up in this rough and tumble world of politics, which has certainly gotten worse by the minute?” Marist Institute for Public Opinion director Lee Miringoff told NPR. “That’s not her style.”

The perpetual face of O, The Oprah Magazine is, of course, wildly popular: 64% of people polled say they have a favorable view of the beloved talk-show billionaire, while just 23% say they don’t. Nearly nine in 10 Democrats have a favorable impression of her; she’s viewed positively among 83% of black respondents, 74% of women and 69% of Latinos.

She would also prevail in a hypothetical matchup against President Trump with 50% to his 39%, the poll found, and 11% undecided. Winfrey would win 91% of Democrats, 8% of Republicans and 46% of independents, per the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist findings.

Other polls project a “Win”-frey as well, though by smaller margins: A Public Policy Polling survey, commissioned by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee and reported by Politico, yielded 44% for Winfrey, 43% for Trump and 13% unsure. And Rasmussen Reports found 48% would go for Winfrey, 38% for Trump and 14% undecided.

Winfrey, once Trump’s top VP pick during his 1999 Reform Party run, galvanized speculation over her political future with her call to action during last weekend’s Golden Globes ceremony. Her impassioned tribute to sexual abuse survivors and vow that “a new day is on the horizon!” set Hollywood and media abuzz: Meryl Streep proclaimed the speech a “barnburner” and said Winfrey “doesn’t have a choice” but to launch a bid, while civil rights activist Jesse Jackson called her “eminently qualified to be President,” echoing the words of many on Twitter. Bestie Gayle King later said Winfrey was “intrigued” by the idea, but maintained she wasn’t “actively considering it.”

Trump had a prediction of his own. “I’ll beat Oprah,” he said last week during a White House meeting. “Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well.” With that said, he added, “I don’t think she’s going to run.”

