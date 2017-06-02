Ananya Vinay, 12, won the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee by spelling the word "marocain." (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

These words have won spelling whiz kids $40,000

How do you spell cha-ching?

This year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee champ is taking $40,000 to the bank after correctly sounding out marocain, an eight-letter word for a dress fabric made of ribbed silk and rayon, as well as a filling of other yarns. It’s also sometimes used as a French variation for “Moroccan,” with crêpe marocain literally translating to “Moroccan crepe.”

“I just focused on my word and tried to spell it right,” said winner Ananya Vinay, 12, from Fresno, California.

Wonder if you could spell your way to thousands of bucks? Here’s the winning words from the past 10 years, along with their Merriam-Webster Dictionary definitions.

2007 – serrefine (noun): A small forceps for clamping a blood vessel.

2008 – guerdon (noun): A reward or recompense.

2009 – Laodicean (adjective): Lukewarm or indifferent in religion or politics.

2010 – stromuhr (noun): A rheometer (medical instrument) designed to measure the amount and speed of blood flow through an artery.

2011- cymotrichous (adjective): Having the hair wavy.

2012 – guetapens (noun): An ambush, snare or trap.

2013 – knaidel (noun): A matzo ball.

2014 – There was a tie

feuilleton (noun): A novel printed in installments. Also, a work of fiction catering to popular taste.

Stichomythia (noun): Dialogue especially of altercation or dispute delivered by two actors in alternating lines (as in classical Greek drama)

2015 – There was a tie

scherenschnitte (noun): The art of cutting paper into decorative designs.

nunatak (noun): A hill or mountain completely surrounded by glacial ice

2016 – There was a tie

Feldenkrais (trademark): A system of aided body movements intended to increase bodily awareness and ease tension.

gesellschaft (noun): A rationally developed mechanistic type of social relationship characterized by impersonally contracted associations between persons; also : a community or society characterized by this relationship

