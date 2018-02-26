(Justin Sullivan)

Plus 6 other products that give you that Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie fix

The Girl Scouts want to upgrade your basic cookies and milk.

Starting Monday, participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations nationwide will be brewing up something new: Girl Scout cookie-inspired coffees in three flavors. From now through May, you can order up your cup of joe in flavors like Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie.

What’s more, if you pop into a Dunkin’ Donuts from now through March 18th, you might even spot a Girl Scout herself. That’s because the company is inviting the young cookie salespeople, whom they’ve coined “cookie entrepreneurs,” to sell their merch at Dunkin’ locations on the weekends (which means you can score some actual cookies to go with your cookie-flavored coffee, too).

“We are especially proud that our franchisees, many of whom are small business owner themselves, are committed to fueling the entrepreneurial spirit of the Girl Scouts by welcoming local troops to sell cookies at their restaurants,” Patty Healy, Dunkin’s senior director of integrated marketing, said in a statement.

And, “(n)ot only do girls learn important business and entrepreneurial skills, but they put their earning toward impactful community projects and leadership experiences,” Barry Horowitz, the chief revenue officer for Girl Scouts USA, added. The debut of the new coffees coincides with National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, which ran from Feb. 23rd to 25th.

Girl Scout merchandise is a popular commodity with loyal fans of the brand and the cookies, which first went on sale in 1917. Annual Girl Scout cookie sales generate $656 million in revenue, according to 2017 data from Statistic Brain, with 175 million boxes sold. Of those, one-fourth were Thin Mints, followed by other popular flavors like Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties.

Dunkin’ Donuts isn’t the first major retailer to get in on the Girl Scout cookie craze. Indeed, the cookies have moonlighted in other products like General Mills Thin Mints and Caramel Crunch breakfast cereals in 2016 (now selling for $13 per box on Amazon), or Pillsbury cupcake, brownie, and blondie boxed mixes with the same flavors (now available for $3 per box on Amazon).

Those looking for a lighter option can try Bigelow black tea flavors like Caramel & Coconut or Thin Mints (about $10 per 20-bag box), or sugar-free gum from Project 7, featuring the same flavors ($17 for a 12-pack of 144 pieces) on Amazon.

If all that isn’t enough, the iconic Girl Scout cookies have even penetrated the non-edible sector: Yankee candles in scents like Chocolate Peanut Butter, Trefoils (the Girl Scout shortbread cookie), Coconut & Caramel, and Thin Mints retail for about $20 each. And the whole family can show off their cookie pride by wearing a whimsical Scout T-shirt (about $15 to $20), bearing slogans like: “Girl Scouts Hustle Harder,” and “I’m a Cookie Dad just like a normal dad but cooler.”

