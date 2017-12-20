‘My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and we were denied repeatedly.’

Know your worth, then ask for it.

That’s what E! News anchor Catt Sadler did when she found out a male colleague in a similar position was making more money than her. And when the network didn’t agree to compensate her fairly, she quit her dream job.

“My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and we were denied repeatedly,” she wrote on her website.

Sadler, 43, who has been a host at E! Since 2006, was informed earlier this year that a “similarly situated” male colleague, likely E! News and E! Weekend co-host Jason Kennedy, 36, was making close to double her salary for the past several years. When she was unable to come to an agreement with her network when her contract was up for renewal, Sadler says the decision to quit her dream job was difficult.

“Know your worth,” she wrote on her website. “How can I accept an offer that shows they do not value my contributions and paralleled dedication all these years? How can I not echo the actions of my heroes and stand for what is right no matter what the cost? How can I remain silent when my rights under the law have been violated?”

This year, Sadler was named host of Daily Pop, a live two-hour show which expanded to daytime offering news and celebrity interviews while also hosting E! News on most nights.

“It was my desire to stay at my job. To continue entertaining our loyal viewers around the world. To keep working alongside some of the best writers, directors, and producers in the game. Unfortunately, however, my decision was made for me and I must go,” she said.

Despite the pay disparity, Sadler says she has no hard feelings towards her “TV husband.”

An E! spokesperson told People in a statement that the company compensates employees “fairly and appropriately” regardless of gender.

“We appreciate Catt Sadler’s many contributions at E! News and wish her all the best following her decision to leave the network,” the statement said.

