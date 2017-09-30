Maye Musk just became CoverGirl’s oldest spokeswoman

These are some powerful parental units.

Some may think her greatest accomplishment was giving birth to PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, but Maye Musk has another important credential to add to her resume – the 69 year-old was just named a CoverGirl.

With half of a century of work experience as a model, Musk, a Canadian-born dietitian and nutritionist, also holds two master’s degrees and a contract with modeling agency IMG. Five years ago she made an appearance in Beyonce’s music video for “Haunted,” and she walked in a show during last week’s New York Fashion week.

But the Los Angeles-based grandmother of ten is making headlines this week as a result of her new CoverGirl beauty campaign – she’s the company’s oldest spokeswoman. On September 27th, she tweeted about her new role as a CoverGirl at the age of 69.

.@covergirl I'm so excited to say that I'm now officially a COVERGIRL, at 69! Beauty is for all ages. #COVERGIRLMADE pic.twitter.com/xndw5deHXs — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) September 27, 2017

Here are four other celebrities with surprisingly famous parents:

Jemima Kirke

Simon Kirke, father of actresses Jemima and Lola, is the English rock drummer for the band Bad Company. The 68 year-old musician was also in the band Free and had a number one song, “All Right Now,” which had over a million radio plays in the US by 1989. The famous dad also toured with Ringo Starr’s All Star Band and serves as a governor on the board of NARAS, the Grammy Award Committee.

Minka Kelly

Though raised by a single mom who was an exotic dancer, Kelly’s dad, Rick Dufay, was once the guitarist for the band Aerosmith. During his four year stint in the band, he appeared in the video for “Lightning Strikes” and he reportedly helped care for Steven Tyler during his battle with addiction and depression.

Keira Knightley

Sharman Macdonald, the 66-year old Scottish playwright, screenwriter and actress may not be as well known as her daughter, but she’s penned numerous scripts including The Brave, When We Were Women, All Things Nice, The Winter Guest, The Girl With Red Hair and Windfall.

Chris Pine

Actor Robert Pine is best known for his role on the NBC series CHiPs which aired from 1977 to 1983. He has also appeared on Criminal Minds, The Office, Private Practice, Grey’s Anatomy and Veep. The 76 year-old father of heartthrob actor Chris Pine lives in New York City and still works in the film industry taking on acting roles and voiceover work.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved