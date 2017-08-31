(iStock)

More than 1 in 4 companies check people’s personal finances or credit scores before hiring or promoting them. That may be a huge problem.

Killing it in the interview is no longer enough.

Thousands of employers — more than 1 in 4 — are now vetting potential new hires by conducting a credit or financial background check on them before hiring them or giving them a promotion, according to a survey of more than 500 small/medium business owners and managers from the National Financial Educators Council. Employers in the Midwest are the most likely to do this (34%), followed by the Northeast (28%), South (27%) and West (18%).

Employers say they do this for a number of reasons, Michael Aamodt, a principal consultant at DCI Consulting Group, told the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission at a hearing on the topic. They often believe that employees who are in financial distress are more likely to steal or accept bribes or will be so stressed from their financial situation that it impacts their performance. They also believe that a bad credit history “suggests that the applicant is irresponsible and is not conscientious and thus will be a bad employee.”

But is it fair to use credit and financial background checks to vet employees? Some research suggests it’s not. A 2014 study published by a researcher at MIT concluded that credit scores are not a solid indicator of how productive a worker will be. And Aamodt’s own meta-analysis of the few studies available on the topic concluded that “any conclusions would be premature” about what credit scores tell us about an employee — though he did add that financial problems seem most highly correlated with frequent absences and least highly correlated with performance rating.

What’s more, many credit reports contain errors — often unbeknownst to the person — which can negatively impact the score. A report by the Federal Trade Commission found that 21% of consumers had found an error on their credit report that was substantial enough to impact their score edit. This means that roughly 40 million Americans could have a mistake on at least one of their credit scores, and 10 million are overpaying for loans and other things as a result, CreditCards.com concluded.

Perhaps most disturbingly, though, is that the use of credit scores for hiring and promotions may be discriminatory. Asians and Whites, for example, tend to have higher credit scores than Hispanics and African Americans. And an analysis by psychologist Sabrina Volpone from the University of Mexico found that using credit scores negatively impacted black candidates over white ones, leading her and her co-authors to write: “Including credit scores as a predictor, even when utilized during a final stage of the hiring process, produces adverse impact in a majority of cases.”

The good news: Some states now prohibit employers from doing credit checks to screen employees — and even if you state doesn’t, there are things you can do to raise your score for future job applications.

