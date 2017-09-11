(bombuscreative/iStock)

The social network is test-driving a meet-up feature to hook friends up.

Swipe ‘like.’

Facebook is flirting with Tinder-like features to get users to meet up IRL.

The social network confirmed to Moneyish that a “small” beta test has been rolled out in Toronto and New Zealand, with a Motherboard writer in Toronto reporting that Facebook sent him a notification recently asking him if he was interested in meeting up with 15 select ‘friends.’

“When I opened the link, I was taken to a page with photos of my Facebook friends and a question: ‘Want to meet up with [name redacted] this week?’ It indicated that my response would be private unless we both said yes. Tap ‘No Thanks,’ and that’s the end of it,” the subject wrote.

If both friends agree to some genuine face time, they can opt to connect in a Messenger window to make plans, which sounds similar to Tinder’s M.O.

A Facebook spokesperson told Moneyish that, “People often use Facebook to make plans with their friends. So, we’re running a very small test in the Facebook app to make that easier. We look forward to hearing people’s feedback.”

The social media giant has borrowed from its competitors before, such as its Twitter-like News Feed and its Snapchat-like Stories and Filters features. And it bought Instagram.

But Facebook is just the latest social networking site to mimic Tinder – which isn’t surprising considering Tinder was recently valued at $3 billion and is currently the highest-grossing app on the App Store.

Didn't know LinkedIn is the new Tinder?? pic.twitter.com/xDehAhV697 — Danielle Davella (@DanielleDavella) August 4, 2017

In fact, most brands mimic the dating app by swiping its most signature feature: Swiping right to say ‘yes’ or left for ‘no.’

LinkedIn rolled out a matchmaking service last month to connect entry-level employees and workers switching careers with mentors who can teach them to play their new fields.

See also: LinkedIn’s new Tinder-style mentor service lets you swipe right for professional help

Travel app FinalPrice lets customers choose hotels by swiping right or left when they like or dislike a hotel.

Hungry for more? Feed Me lets you swipe right or left on restaurants within a four-block radius of your location to best satisfy your appetite.

Swiipe News lets you read, save or delete stories to customize your news feed.

The mama meet-up app Peanut connects moms with other mothers who share the same interests, are nearby, and are interested in hanging out between play dates, by also using swipes.

Or if you want to become a mom, Just A Baby lets you swipe for a sperm donor or surrogate.

Even video games are playing with the swipe concept, such as Reigns, where you play a king, and swipe left or right to behead (or keep) your advisers. It was so successful that it’s spawned a sequel where “Game of Thrones” fans can get their Cersei on and play as a queen.

