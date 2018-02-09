The new button, similar to the one on Reddit, will let users click it every time they don’t agree with something

Dislike.

Facebook is testing a new “downvote” button with a select few users that allows them to click it when they dislike something. It’s the opposite of Facebook’s signature, thumbs up Like button.

The test appeared in the comment section of posts within Facebook groups and users selected for the test shared screenshots with The Daily Beast.

A spokesperson for Facebook denied that the social media company was “testing a dislike button.”

“We are not testing a dislike button. We are exploring a feature for people to give us feedback about comments on public page posts. This is running for a small set of people in the U.S. only,”

The new feature enables users to downrank comments, a first time Facebook has tested a feature that’s the equivalent to a “dislike” button. The “downvote” button could potentially allow for offensive content to be moved to the bottom of the comment thread. The feature is similar to the downvote option on Reddit.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanion commented on the similarity.

“Sincerest form of flattery! Wish I’d trademarked it and “upvote” when came up with it,” he posted on Twitter.

Sincerest form of flattery! Wish I'd trademarked it and “upvote” when came up with it. 😂😂 https://t.co/wJMxILChCV — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) February 8, 2018

Users have been asking Facebook for a dislike button for years to balance out the popular Like button. But Facebook executives said a dislike button “had been rejected on the grounds that it would sow too much negativity” to the social network platform, according to Bloomberg.

