The social media giant’s net favorability dropped more than twice as much as those of Amazon, Google and Apple, per a new survey

Zuck’s bad press has polling consequences.

Facebook’s net favorability (favorability minus unfavorability) plummeted 28 points between late October and last week, according to a new Axios/SurveyMonkey poll of 2,878 U.S. adults. That’s more than twice as much as net favorability losses for Amazon (13 points), Google (12 points) and Apple (10 points). Seven in 10 survey respondents, meanwhile, still have a positive view of technology’s impact on society.

The scandal-scarred social media giant’s raw favorability rating decreased from 61% in October to 48% between March 21 and 23, the poll found. It saw an especially steep drop in favorability among Democrats and Democrat leaners (16%), compared to Republicans and Republican leaners (10%) and independents (8%).

The poll comes amid ongoing fallout from reports that Facebook had allowed more than 50 million users’ data to be harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting firm used by President Trump’s presidential campaign. Facebook had known of the breach since 2015, but suspended the firm from its platform just earlier this month.

The company’s rep has taken a hit in wake of the scandal as a #DeleteFacebook movement rages on. Only 41% of Americans say they trust Facebook to follow laws governing personal information, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll out Sunday. In contrast, 66% say they trust Amazon on privacy laws, 62% trust Google and 60% trust Microsoft.

Lawmakers from the House and Senate have called on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress. Zuck, for his part, has embarked on an apology tour that this week included a full-page ad in major U.S. and U.K. newspapers.

“You may have heard about a quiz app built by a university researcher that leaked Facebook data of millions of people in 2014,” read the ad signed by Zuckerberg. “This was a breach of trust, and I’m sorry we didn’t do more at the time. We’re now taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

