Paul "Mungo" Mungeam has been an adventure cameraman in forests, deserts, jungles, caves and frozen wastelands. (Animal Planet)

Paul ‘Mungo’ Mungeam packs light and always brings string.

This adventurer goes into the wild with strings attached.

Paul “Mungo” Mungeam has captured the world on video for the last 20 years – most memorably with Bear Grylls on “Man vs. Wild.” But now it’s his turn to step in front of the camera with “Expedition Mungo,” his new Animal Planet travel series. Mungo treated Moneyish to a sneak peak of his six-part series – and also dished the travel tips he’s picked up over 90 countries – like always packing a piece of string.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved