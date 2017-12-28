Also get ready for super powders and lots of bubbles

Eat falafel, flowers and seaweed tacos in the new year.

Food trends from Middle Eastern culinary feasts to super powders like matcha and mushrooms are in for 2018, Whole Foods Market predicts in its annual list of buzzy food and drinks.

The grocery store, which acquired Amazon earlier this year, surveyed its global buyers and sommeliers to round up what consumers will be purchasing more of next year.

Here are 10 items you can expect in your shopping cart:

Floral Flavors

Flowers aren’t just a feast for the eyes anymore. Foragers and culinary connoisseurs have been using edible flower petals for years infusing botanical flavors in cocktails and as edible garnishes for entrees. Now you’ll find them in more snacks like hibiscus mint fruit pops, lemon lavender granola, and dark chocolate violet marshmallows, and drink wise, in elderflower lemonade.

Powders

Get your superfood smoothie on. Matcha, maca root, cacao, spirulina and ground turmeric are popping up in soups in nutrition bars, and Whole Foods predicts you’ll be sprinkling the health dust into juices, lattes and smoothies.

Mushrooms

Funky fungi are flavorful wellness ingredients. Mushrooms like reishi and chaga that are used in sips like coffees and teas are powerful immune system boosters that will likely turn up in your beauty products.

Middle Eastern Cuisine

Pita, hummus and falafel are just an entry point for Middle-Eastern inspired flavors next year. Consumers are more interested in spices like harissa, cardamon, and za’atar along with dishes like shakshuka.

Labels

Customers want more transparency in product labels that list ingredients they know and recognize. Food manufacturers are responding with beefed up labels that clearly state important info like: GMO-free, responsibly grown and raised, and Fair Trade.

Plant-Based Products

If you haven’t tried the meatless Impossible Burger yet, you might be open to it in the New Year. Plant-based burgers, nut milks and yogurts are appealing to more consumers looking to cut back on meat.

Crisps, pops and puffy snacks

Airy snacks like pea crisps, sticky rice chips and dark chocolate quinoa bits are crushing the snack space.

Shelless tacos

Tortillas are being subbed in for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Inventive takes like seaweed wrappers and poke fillings are becoming more popular along with grain-free tortillas.

No-food-waste cooking

Chefs from Anthony Bourdain to Massimo Bottura have been trumpeting the no-food-waste message in recent years, encouraging eaters to practice nose-to-tail cooking methods and embracing leftovers. Now a growing group of food makers are responding by using parts of plants or animals that were once considered garbage, like pickled watermelon rinds.

Bubbles

The La Croix hype isn’t fizzing out anytime soon. Carbonated, non-alcoholic beverages are competing with the trendy bubbles in the form of water, coffee and seltzer and serve as an appealing alternative to sugary soda.

