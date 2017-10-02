The clothing retailer has a new line inspired by the fast food giant, and other fast food fashion to devour

Call it Crunchwrap couture.

Forever 21 is teaming up with Taco Bell for a delicious fast food fashion line of unisex tee shirts, hoodies and bodysuits available for kids and adults on sale Oct. 11.

The collection, called Forever 21 x Taco Bell, is an homage to menu favorites like the Crunchwrap Supreme tailored to crop tops and graphic tees. There’s a men’s fleece knit crewneck sweatshirt featuring a “Live Mas” patch embellished with a burrito, taco, soda and hot sauce packet in millennial pink ($18), and a white Taco Bell print hoodie ($24.90). For the ladies, there’s a bright red tank top designed to look like some of the chain’s token Fire Sauce.

Before the partnership, Forever 21 was already selling Tex-Mex inspired merch. There’s a cheap pair of grey socks with a giant taco graphic on the toe for $1.90, and a bright yellow graphic tee that proudly proclaims “I don’t care I’m getting tacos” for $24.90. And while this is Taco Bell’s first official fashion collaboration, the fast food giant has been selling kitschy clothing like bikinis and towels at its flagship location in Las Vegas since last year.

This is not the first time fashion brands have added fast food to the mix. In July, McDonald’s debuted a collection of Big Mac-themed clothing, footwear and bedding accessories in tandem with its launch of McDelivery via UberEats. In 2015, Pizza Hut came out with a line of pepperoni-filled apparel called “Hut Swag” featuring sunglasses, socks, T-shirts and bed sheets.

Fast food got a taste of high fashion when Moschino designer Jeremy Scott made the Happy Meal haute. During his fall 2014 New York Fashion Week show, he reconfigured McDonald’s iconic golden arches as his line’s heart design and sent models down the runway in bright red and yellow ensembles reminiscent of Ronald McDonald meets Chanel. He also sold an $85 french fry iPhone case which sold out instantly.

