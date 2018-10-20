Election Day is Nov. 6 — and brands are helping you get out and vote.

In the past, Election Day meant deciding whether or not clocking out from work, being docked pay and finding transportation to a polling place was worth casting a ballot. Hurdles like those may help explain why midterm election turnout averages remain lower than presidential years. According to Fairvote, just 35.9% of registered voters hit the polls for the midterm elections in 2014, marking the lowest turnout since 1942.

But a recent Pew Research Center survey found that voter enthusiasm this year is at its highest level in more than two decades. And with 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats up for election, there’s a total of 470 Congressional appointments to be made, in addition to gubernatorial races and statewide propositions.

Here’s how some major companies are helping people get to the polls on Nov. 6.

Free Uber rides

Uber is partnering with #VoteTogether, a national campaign to increase voter participation by making voting fun and celebratory, and Democracy Works, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working to make voting a seamless experience, to provide free rides for registered voters to get to the polls. On Nov. 6, the company will incorporate a “Get to the Polls” button in their app to let people book a free ride to their polling place.

Half-priced Lyft rides

Lyft reports that an estimated 15 million people who were registered to vote in 2016 weren’t able to cast a ballot because of transportation issues. The company will provide 50% off rides nationwide on Nov. 6, and they’ll offer free rides in underserved communities that face significant transportation obstacles. Lyft will distribute codes to passengers by partnering with: Vote.org, which is aimed at simplifying political engagement; Nonprofit Vote, a nonpartisan resource that helps nonprofits integrate voter engagement; and Turbo Vote, an app dedicated to helping people vote. Lyft will also remind passengers about voter registration deadlines and give drivers voter registration handouts to help passengers find their polling locations.

Patagonia employees get the day off

Outerwear brand Patagonia will close its corporate campus in Ventura, California and its U.S. retail stores on Nov. 6 so that all of its employees are free to vote. Workers will receive paid time off, and Patagonia will shut down its customer service center, as it did for the 2016 presidential election.

VoteRiders provides free information on how to vote

This nonprofit organization offers individual voter assistance, including information and practical assistance with transportation, documentation and voter ID education, to help inform people about requirements and clarify the widespread confusion about voter ID. On Election Day, they’ll be providing hundreds of thousands of their free voter ID info cards that list out the types of ID that are acceptable and other requirements for you to be able to vote.

Free bike rides in Philadelphia from Indego

Philadelphia bike share company Indego will provide free day passes on Nov. 6 with the promo code RIDE2VOTE to pedal your way to the nearest polling place. A normal day pass costs $10 and includes unlimited 30-minute trips.

Voter registration help in San Francisco at the Museum of Ice Cream

Currently located in San Francisco, the Museum of Ice Cream, which has previously operated in New York, Los Angeles and Miami, is helping people register to vote at The Pint Shop, their freestanding retail shop that’s open to the public. Through Oct. 22, visit 1 Grant Avenue in San Francisco for assistance in filling out a voter registration form.

Register to vote using Snapchat

Not only can you use Snapchat’s photo filters to encourage your friends to register to vote, you can now register to vote within the app if you’re 18 years old and live in the United States. Just click the “Register to vote” link in your profile, and you’ll be on your way to punching chads on Nov. 6.

Get daily reminders about deadlines from theSKIMM

theSKIMM began offering calendar reminders before the primary elections earlier this year to notify readers about important dates, candidate information and ballot issues. Their No Excuses platform is a free nonpartisan campaign aiming to get 100,000 people to the polls next month.

