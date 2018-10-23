Companies like Target, JCPenny, Kohls, Amazon, Macy’s and more are on a holiday hiring spree

Tis the season for holiday hiring.

There will be at least 704,000 openings for holiday jobs this year, up 5% from last year, according to a report that tracked 31 companies in retail, shipping and goods by Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., an outplacement firm. Indeed, Amazon plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers; Target is seeking 120,000 employees; UPS is slotting 100,000 jobs; Kohl’s is on track to fill 90,000 spots and Macy’s plans to hire 80,000 workers, according to the report.

But with the unemployment rate at the lowest rate in 48 years, employers are having a harder time attracting talent. “We’re in a very tight labor market, so we’re seeing some anomalies this year,” Andrew Challenger, Vice President of Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. told Moneyish. “We saw JCPenny and Kohl’s announce that they were going to start the holiday hiring this year as early as July, three months ahead of the normal start time. It’s in anticipation of difficulty getting the labor they’re going to need come Dec. and trying to get ahead of the pack.”

And in a bid to attract workers, some employers are trying to entice potential hires with work perks like free vacations and higher pay.

Workers can expect higher pay this year, as retailers are slated to up holiday wages by 54% over last season, according to a survey by Snag reported by The Washington Post. So seasonal employees can anticipate making at least $10 an hour or more. For its part, Amazon already has a major advantage after announcing that it would increase its hourly wages to $15 per hour last month.

Companies are luring in seasonal hires with major rewards. Target is offering gift cards to seasonal workers $500 gift cards and 20% off specific items in store like fruits, veggies and work clothes; JCPenny is giving out vacations — like a $5,000 trip to Canada, New York City and Miami that will be rewarded at a random drawing — along with $5,000-themed “prize packages” featuring themes like outdoor, beauty and tech offerings. And Kohl’s is offering a special shopping day with discounts for employees.

Another big perk is the ability to work from home. “Telecommuting and work-from-home is a really interesting way to get the labor they need, and I think we’re going to see a lot of that this year,” Challenger predicted.

One reason: Spending is going online. U.S. shoppers are expected to spend a whopping $119.99 billion online during the upcoming holiday shopping season, a 15.5% increase from last year, according to Internet Retailer Research. And that means that some traditional, in-store roles like cashier are going away, while e-commerce jobs that may be able to be done from your home are taking their place.

Plus, businesses are setting the bar low for job seekers — applicants applying for some Amazon jobs don’t even need a resume for positions like warehouse team member and full-time night shift associate. Perspective employees just need to answer around 25 basic questions when they apply online. Other retailers, like Macy’s, had an all-day hiring event last week in stores where they extended job offers immediately.

“It’s a time when companies are really fighting to get the labor they need, and it’s going to be tough,” Challenger said.

