(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

The HBO actress kept the focus on her career while discussing her upcoming marriage to Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is already married to her job.

The “Game of Thrones” star kept the focus on her career while discussing her upcoming marriage to former boy-bander Joe Jonas in a new interview — telling Marie Claire that she doesn’t consider her engagement an accomplishment.

“I’m still like, Holy s–t! I’m engaged. There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you,” said Turner, 22. “But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life.”

“It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever,” she added. “There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

Turner, the SAG Award-nominated actress who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO fantasy drama and stars in the upcoming survival drama “Girl Who Fell From the Sky,” announced her engagement to Jonas in October with an engagement-ring Instagram post captioned, “I said yes.”

She remarked last year that dating the 28-year-old DNCE frontman could feel like “living in a fishbowl.” “It’s frustrating (that) it’s the most mundane things that make the news — how boring!” she told Marie Claire. “There are really no other headlines?”

