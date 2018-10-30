Gen Z members report being the most stressed by headline issues -- but the least likely to vote in the midterm elections. (RapidEye/iStock)

Reports find many in the youngest generation are skipping the polls, even though they’re the most stressed by the issues.

Reports of mass shootings, climate change and sexual harassment are stressing Gen Z voters the most — but not enough to get them to the polls.

The youngest potential voters (ages 18 to 21) are the least likely generation to cast ballots in the midterm elections next week, according to the American Psychological Association’s “Stress in America: Stress and Generation Z” report released on Tuesday. The Harris Poll conducted on behalf of the APA surveyed 3,458 adults overall, and 300 15- to 17-year-olds. And just more than half of Gen Z adults (54%) said they intend to vote on Nov. 6, compared to 70% of adults overall. That’s actually higher than what nonpartisan group Circle found; the center that researches the civic and political engagement of young Americans found that about 60% of 18- to 21-year-olds are registered to vote, but just 34% said they are “extremely likely” to vote.

Yet these young adults born after 1996 who make up 26% of the population, according to Nielsen, are also the ones most emotionally affected by the issues that the elected officials chosen next week will have the power to address. For example, 75% of Gen Z members said that mass shootings, such as the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting over the weekend that killed 11 people, are a significant source of stress, compared to 62% of adults overall saying the same. Gen Z members in the survey also reported being more stressed than adults in general about headline issues such as: Climate change and global warming (58% of Gen Z vs. 51% of all adults); the separation and deportation of immigrant and migrant families (57% vs. 45%); and sexual harassment and assault reports (53% vs. 39%).

The youngest generation also reports being significantly more likely (27%) to say their mental health is “fair or poor,” compared to just 15% of millenials and 13% of Gen Xers. More than one in three Gen Z members (37%) and 35% of millennials said they have received treatment or therapy from a mental health professional, compared to just 26% of Gen Xers and 22% of Baby Boomers. What’s worse, more than nine in 10 Gen Z adults (91%) have suffered at least one physical or emotional symptom because of stress, such as feeling depressed or sad (58%) or lacking interest, motivation or energy (55%).

“Current events are clearly stressful for everyone in the country, but young people are really feeling the impact of issues in the news, particularly those issues that may feel beyond their control,” said Dr. Arthur C. Evans Jr., the APA’s chief executive officer, in a statement.

So why aren’t they voting? The “Today” show’s Savannah Sellers hosted a segment on Tuesday where she spoke with several Gen Z students across college campuses. She said many of the young adults told her that politicians aren’t talking about issues that affect their day-to-day lives.

“Immigration and health care, to them, is not what would go motivate them to vote, even though it’s something that is taking up a lot of time in Washington,” Sellers reported, “whereas gun control affects them in their schools, on their campuses.”

This was backed by millennial Republican candidate Morgan Murtaugh, 26, who’s running for Congress in California’s 53rd district. “We’re the ones that feel super disenfranchised by the fighting of the older generation that is dominating politics,” she told “Today.”

But plenty of groups, brands and celebrities are doing their best to get these young voters to the polls next week. Taylor Swift has encouraged tens of thousands of people to register to vote since she began posting her Instagram Stories earlier in October encouraging her young fans to, “Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values,” she wrote. “For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count.”

Plus, Uber and Lyft want to literally drive people to vote by offering free and half-priced rides, respectively. And Time to Vote, a CEO-led push to boost voter participation through strategies like paid time off, a no-meetings day, and mail-in ballot and early voting resources, has signed on hundreds of companies including Patagonia and Levi Strauss & Co. to encourage their employees to vote.

