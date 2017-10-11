The ‘Fashion Police’ host also dishes on when to ask for a raise

Sometimes you need to call it quits.

TV host Giuliana Rancic grappled with leaving her post as anchor of E! News where she reported on national entertainment stories for more than a decade until 2015.

“I was the main anchor for many years. It was an amazing job. I was like, ‘everything is perfect. I shouldn’t feel this way,’ but I literally felt like I wasn’t growing and I had to do something else,” Rancic tells Moneyish. “You feel it. Even if the money is good.”

The 43-year-old red carpet wrangler and co-host of E!’s “Fashion Police” stepped down months after she was involved in a controversy for criticizing 21-year-old actress Zendaya Coleman’s dreadlocked hair on the Oscars red carpet saying that she looked like she smelled like “patchouli or weed.” The incident led to a fallout with “Fashion Police” co-host Kelly Osbourne, who quit the show. It was also reported that she left after the network hired her rumored rival Maria Menounos, who left in July after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor. Still, Rancic insists the decision to leave the show was on her own terms.

“When you leave at the top, people say, ‘Surely there’s gotta be something going on?’ I felt like I did everything I wanted to do on the show,” she says.

During her time at E! News, Rancic worked alongside colleagues like Ryan Seacrest who was her co-anchor when she joined the network in 2006, and the show’s current host Jason Kennedy, but says she never had to ask for the same pay as her male colleagues.

“With me I always worked my tail off and I would get promoted based on the work I did,” she says.

“If I was working very hard and showing results and not being noticed or acknowledged in my salary or my position then yeah it’s fair to go and have a conversation. A general rule is if you not only feel like you’re putting in all the work and going above and beyond and the company is seeing results it could warrant a conversation.”

When Rancic first started out in the entertainment industry, the peppy TV personality was told to tone it down and was criticized for her conversational interview style.

“When I started out people said, ‘you should tone it down, you’re almost too happy on the red carpet. You’re too excited,’ or ‘you’re too friendly with everyone.’ That’s all I know how to be,” she says. “I never tried to be someone else.”

The “Going Off Script” author has done just that with her recent career focus in lifestyle and hospitality. Rancic has her own wine collection, Xo, G, and the Chicago-based restaurant group she runs with her husband Bill, RPM Italian with restaurants in Chicago and Washington D.C. She’s currently tackling NFL tailgates, or as she calls them “homegates,” promoting a collection of game day-inspired cookware and team-themed cocktail glasses.

