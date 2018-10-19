(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The Foundation for Women))

As “Gloria: A Life,” a new off-Broadway play chronicling her life, opens Thursday night, Steinem talks aging, friendship and more

Gloria Steinem has been a leading voice of feminism for 50 years, but she still gets butterflies speaking in front of people.

“I’m not over (that fear) yet. I still have the … problem,” the 84-year-old activist and author said. “But when you try to make up for something that you can’t do you kind of get a gift. That’s how I discovered talking circles,” she says. [A talking circle is a safe environment — its rules include that all contributions are equally important and that you speak about the issue not about the person saying it — where people share what’s on their minds and listen to one another].

“We would always leave as much or more time after a speech for discussion. It always works. It’s always magic,” she says.

And it works at “Gloria: A Life,” a workmanlike new play starring Christine Lahti as Steinem that follows from her youth in Toledo, Ohio, where she dreamed of being a Rockette (seriously), to New York, where she rose to be a star of journalism and the women’s equality movement.

The play’s final 20 minutes is a talking circle, in which the audience shares what’s on their minds and asks questions about anything to the cast, and whoever is the evening’s special guest — typically an activist or another mover and shaker.

On Wednesday, the special guest was Steinem herself, dressed — exactly like Lahti, fittingly — wearing black pants and a matching top with silver accessories. Steinem’s off-the-cuff thoughts, developed from a life of activism and engagement, were better than any script. Here are five memorable points she made:

Age is just a number

“You have dramatized why we must not be segregated by age,” Steinem told a millennial who expressed her anxieties about the world and her plan of action. “Like every other form of segregation, it’s wrong. I need you. I just had to wait for some of my friends to be born. You are full of justifiable anger, and you need me because I remember when it was worse. So I can give you hope.”

You’ve got to have friends

“Sometimes when our family can’t listen to us, they can hear somebody else,” she told a woman who said her family can’t see her points of view — and that she planned to bring them to the play. “That’s how we can help each other. Make sure you have support.”

How men and women become whole

“Women tend to become whole people by entering the world outside the home, and men become whole people by either being raised to raise children or by raising children. And that’s how men develop all those qualities that are wrongly called feminine — that are attention to detail, empathy and all of that. In original cultures, men raised children as much as women.”

The fight for equality and justice is forever

“One of the things we haven’t learned very well is that the worst time is right after a success, a victory… When you’ve won, that’s not the time to relax. That’s when you’re most vulnerable. That’s when you’re going to get the most resistance.”

Put yourself out there

“As you’re leaving or as you’re see two or three people you don’t know — introduce yourself, say what you’re doing, say what you care about. Introduce yourself. You might leave here with a new job, a new love affair, an organizing partner.”

