The iPhone X may be in short supply for holiday 2017. (Apple)

Chip analyst warns that iPhone X production has been repeatedly delayed.

It’s gonna be tough getting that iPhone X for Xmas – and not just because of the $1,000 price tag.

Barron’s, a sister publication to Moneyish, published a note written by a chip analyst that warns production hasn’t even started on Apple’s hotly anticipated new handset yet, even though preorders begin on Oct. 27, and the phone is supposed to start shipping on Nov. 3.

Those dates are right around the corner, but Raymond James chip analyst Christopher Caso spoke with supply chain sources, and found that mass iPhone X manufacturing still hasn’t started.

“Initial feedback from our meetings suggests that final production of iPhone X has not yet begun, with production expected to commence in mid-October,” he wrote. “That production start is about a month later when compared to expectations a month ago, and about 2 months later than expectations at the end of June.”

And if they don’t start manufacturing the iPhone X in earnest until the end of the year, it could be hard to get your hands on one in early 2018, let alone in time for Hanukkah and Christmas in December.

By the time most people will be getting the iPhone X, due to the shortage of supplies, iPhone 20 will have been out. — Chris Ville💧❄️ (@ChrisVills) September 21, 2017

Rumors of production delays have dogged what the company is pushing as “the future of the smartphone” – which isn’t surprising considering its high-end features, including the 5.8-inch OLED screen, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, Face ID and dual optical image stabilization camera.

It’s the OLED screen, in particular, that’s supposedly holding things up. These organic light emitting diode screens are also used in high-definition TVs, watches and virtual reality headsets as well as smartphones, and manufacturers can’t build them fast enough to keep up with the rising demand. Samsung phones and Google’s Pixel tapping this technology have faced similar delays. And Samsung’s OLED maker is rumored to be supplying the iPhone X’s screens.

One analyst has anticipated an iPhone X production shortage of fewer than 10,000 new units a day. For perspective, CNET notes that Apple made about 798,877 a day to satisfy the record-breaking 78.3 million iPhones purchased in the quarter after the iPhone 7 was announced last year.

Apple sold 13 million iPhone 6s & 6s Plus in Opening weekend

Now the production of iPhone X is at less than 10K/day

Imagine the shortage — Leonard (@leothelion96) September 11, 2017

Apple has yet to respond to Moneyish’s request for comment.

