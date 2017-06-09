Taylor Swift (seen at the CMA Awards last fall) is back on Spotify. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Swift hits the right note making up with Spotify, but experts say ongoing Katy Perry feud feels tone-deaf.

Don’t let bad blood at work derail your career.

Friday was supposed to be Perry’s big “Witness” album debut – but then Swift announced the night before that she was re-releasing her entire catalog back onto all streaming services, three years after yanking them off over her concerns about how they paid artists.

Swift pulled her tunes from the likes of Spotify, Amazon and Tidal in 2014, unhappy with the status quo that sees rights owners on average earn as little as $0.0072 per stream, according to Spotify Calculator. Spotify said Swift’s label made $2 million globally from streaming with them in 2014, but the CEO of Swift’s label said they made less than $500,000 domestically. Taylor’s cut was likely even less.

Swift also called out Apple Music in 2015 for not paying artist for songs streamed during the service’s three-month trial. Apple backed down, and she later released her music exclusively with them, and even appeared in Apple Music ads.

But her team announced Thursday they were dropping her five albums on all streaming services once again to celebrate “1989” selling more than 10 million albums worldwide.

It’s not hard to see why she’d mend those bridges. Streaming now makes up the majority (59%) of all digital revenues, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) reports, and streaming is largely behind digital revenues hitting $7.8 billion in 2016 even as digital downloads dropped 20.5%. At the end of 2016 there were 112 million users of paid music streaming subscriptions.

Yet while the music industry recognizes that Swift burying the hatchet with streaming services is just good business, social media sees the timing of her Spotify return as the latest note in the Swift-Perry saga. (The two pop stars were once friendly, but have had ongoing public drama since 2014.)

But even if you’re not a Grammy-winning artist, workplace drama hurts the bottom line. One in four employees said in 2015 that they’d been sick or called out of work to avoid a coworker, and more than one-third said conflict led to someone leaving the company. So whatever the reasons for the beef, you need to know how to make peace.

Alison Brod, founder of Alison Brod Marketing and Communications, told Moneyish that 99% of her workplace conflicts can be ironed out with open communication. “But I do not let people come in and ‘tattle’ or complain,” she added. “This is not a sorority, but a business, and I immediately have everyone sit and confront each other.”

Dan Schawbel, author of “Promote Yourself and Me 2.0,” agrees that, “You should never go straight to your manager before you speak directly to the employee first, because your manager will want to know that you tried to resolve it. Speak to the individual privately to let them know how you feel, and gauge their reaction. If they seem to shrug it off, then go to your manager.”

Plus, resolving the situation yourself shows your colleagues and your supervisors that you’re good at managing different personalities, and would make a good leader.

And don’t star in your own workplace drama by confronting your colleague in the middle of the office, in a meeting or on social media. “You never want to say something publicly to the employee about the situation, because it would embarrass them and may make them angry, which will make the situation worse,” Schawbel said.

And if speaking with your colleague and your supervisor doesn’t resolve anything, it’s time to remove yourself from the situation. “It may be time to switch teams, departments or even companies,” said Schawbel.

