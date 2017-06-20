The SEC Building in Washington, D.C. (iStock)

The internet giant is launching a new service to make it easier for you to find a job

Americans want the government to take care of them.

The most-searched jobs on Google are government gigs, the search engine revealed Tuesday. Indeed, for both the year thus far and the month of June—typically a month where many fresh graduates are ramping up their job hunt—most of the queries for employment were related to the government sector. Closely behind were searches for higher education and teaching — both positions that can come with high job security and good hours.

10 most-searched jobs on Google

Goverment Higher Education Teacher Administrative Assistant Flight attendant Warehouse Construction Engineering Receptionist Babysitting

That Americans like big government if they’re a part of it comes as no great surprise—a 2012 study by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found that bachelor degree holders who worked for the state enjoyed hourly compensation that was 15% higher than their private sector counterparts. That gap was even larger for those with high school diplomas as their highest qualification—a whooping 36%.

Google released the data as it launches a new feature in its flagship search engine that aims to simplify the job hunt for those seeking a new challenge. Starting today, English language users who key a query like “entry level jobs in Chicago” into the search box will get a compilation of results from hiring sites such as Monster, Glassdoor and LinkedIn, as well as from corporations’ own websites. You’ll also be able to see Glassdoor ratings of the corporate environment at your would-be employer, and filter for things like commute time and hours available. America’s most popular search engine said that it would be introducing additional filters as it further develops this feature.

With unemployment at a near record low 4.3% and job hunting becoming easier courtesy of Silicon Valley, little wonder that the tenth most searched careers-related question in 2017 was about the right way to decline a job offer.

