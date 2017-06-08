Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams have invested in Daily Harvest's frozen superfoods delivery service. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

The A-listers have invested in the Daily Harvest frozen superfood delivery service

Freeze, foodies!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams are investing in the Daily Harvest, a delivery service for frozen superfoods for soups and smoothies.

Customers pick from 23 flavor combos of exotic superfoods such as Blue Majik algae, organic chia seeds and hemp hearts, as well as organic fruits and vegetables like dragonfruit and acerola cherries, which are portioned for smoothies, soups, parfaits and overnight oats for about $50 per week, or $170 a month.

The Oscar-winning actress and the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion are the latest celebrities embracing meal-kit delivery services. Tom Brady partnered with Purple Carrot to whip up TB12 vegan meal kits this spring that run $78 per week.

Busy consumers are buying into frozen foods and meal-kit delivery services because it saves them time from having to cook (frozen veggies can be heated up in the microwave or broken down in the blender in minutes) or schlepping to the supermarket. Hence, the global frozen food market is expected to reach $360.36 billion by 2024.

While many foodies tout “fresh is best,” produce loses its nutritional potency the longer it’s sitting in your fridge. A 2013 University of Georgia study found that while day-of-purchase fresh and frozen varieties of produce were similar nutritionally, after spending five days in a kitchen refrigerator, the fresh produce lost its vitamin content, particularly vitamins A and C and folate.

And that’s if we even remember to cook it at all, as 40% of food produced in the U.S. goes to waste, according to the National Resources Defense Council.

But flash-frozen fruits and vegetables are preserved at peak ripeness, so they contain the maximum amount of vitamins and minerals, and they stay good (as long as they stay cold) without any preservatives.

“Frozen food gets a bad reputation, but it’s actually a very practical way to consume nutrient dense-foods,” agreed Goop founder and whole foods guru Paltrow in a statement. “Farm-frozen produce is picked at its nutritional peak, retains more nutrients and its more readily available to everyone.”

And while the Daily Harvest delivery kits are on the pricier side, freezer foods are generally more wallet-friendly. A U.K. study found that a basket of frozen family groceries cost about $20, versus $30 when buying the same things fresh. They concluded that families could save almost $10 per grocery trip by going the frozen foods route, and more than $500 a year.

So you will spend between $7 and $8 per smoothie or chia parfait at Daily Harvest. But you can also stock up on the frozen ingredients in bulk yourself for less, if you’re willing to spend the time shopping and portioning out the ingredients yourself.

