Only 28% say the heightened attention to sexual harassment and assault will yield more opportunities for women in the workplace, a new Pew study shows

Half the country has a bleak outlook on #MeToo, a recent study shows.

Fifty-one percent of Americans believe the heightened attention to sexual harassment and assault in recent months won’t make much difference in career opportunities for women, according to a new Pew Research report. Only 28% said it would lead to more opportunities, and one-fifth said it would actually yield fewer.

What’s more, 51% of respondents think the #MeToo reckoning sparked by last fall’s exposés on Harvey Weinstein has made it harder for men to know how to interact with women at work. Thirty-six percent didn’t think the increased focus on sexual impropriety had made much difference in that respect, and 12% said it had made it easier.

Greater proportions of Republican men (68%) and of people aged 65-plus (66%) said the elevated attention had made interacting with women at work more difficult.

Meanwhile, 34% of Americans thought employers firing accused men before learning all the facts was a major problem, and 31% believed that about women making false accusations.

Views on #MeToo’s impact aside, 44% said they had been sexually harassed or the recipient of unwanted sexual advances, according to the nationally representative online survey of 6,251 U.S. adults from Feb. 26 to March 11. Those numbers crept up for women, with 59% reporting they’d had such experiences. Twenty-seven percent of men said they had, too.

