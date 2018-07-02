(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images)

Two of the felony charges carry the potential of life in prison

The Manhattan district attorney’s office on Monday slapped Harvey Weinstein with three new felony sex-crime charges, two of which carry a potential life prison sentence.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul was previously indicted in May on charges related to two women: first- and third-degree rape charges, and first-degree criminal sexual act, respectively, for alleged forcible sex acts against women in 2013 and 2004.

And now a grand jury has charged Weinstein with an additional count of first-degree criminal sexual act in connection to a third victim in 2006, along with two counts of the Class A-II felony predatory sexual assault, which carry a minimum 10-year sentence behind bars and maximum life sentence.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” District Attorney Cy Vance said in a statement Monday. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice.”

The 66-year-old former producer, who pleaded not guilty to those charges, remains free on $1 million bail as he awaits a trial. Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, did not immediately return a Moneyish request for comment on the latest charges.

Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct officially came to light in early October, when the New York Times published an exposé with allegations by actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan; a subsequent New Yorker piece brought to light accounts from 13 more women. All told, more than 70 women — including Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o and Salma Hayek — have accused Weinstein of sexual abuse or misconduct spanning decades.

Their accounts and others helped spur the global #MeToo movement, which has exposed abuses of power by once-invincible men in the entertainment industry and beyond. The reckoning, still going strong, has led to career-altering allegations against names like “Today” host Matt Lauer, CBS personality Charlie Rose, celebrity chef Mario Batali, Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, comic Louis C.K. and actor Kevin Spacey.

The movement also spurred the creation of Time’s Up, a Hollywood-led anti-sexual harassment initiative to help women across all industries. The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, administered through the National Women’s Law Center, has received requests for assistance from more than 3,000 men and women across over 60 industries.

